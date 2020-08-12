Local music: The music keeps coming, R’Noggin hosts festival

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Third Annual Noggin Fest is Saturday at R’Noggin Brewing Company. There will be live music by seven bands, plus food trucks, new R’Noggin brews and a lot of craft beers.

If you’re familiar with the brewery’s logo — a skull with a top hat — you can guess what direction the music will take. These cats like to rock. The lineup includes a ton of metal with Siren of Sorrow, All Kings Fall, Revolution X, Dusk, Wrath, Repentance and Product of Hate all performing.

This is a free show; anyone under age 21 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. COVID-19 safeguards are in place; the brewery is using single-use plastic cups as a safeguard for both their staff and customers.

Noggin Fest runs from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at R’Noggin Brewing Co., 6531 120th Ave.

KAC concert series

The Kenosha Achievement Center’s Virtual Concert Series continues Saturday.

If you missed it last week, the concept is pretty simple: You make a donation of any amount to KAC, and you get a link to catch the concert series. There are three nights left, including this Saturday. You can also enter a drawing to win a private live concert experience. The link is https://thekac.com/concert-series-donate/.