Local music: The music keeps coming, R’Noggin hosts festival

The Third Annual Noggin Fest is Saturday at R’Noggin Brewing Company. There will be live music by seven bands, plus food trucks, new R’Noggin brews and a lot of craft beers.
If you’re familiar with the brewery’s logo — a skull with a top hat — you can guess what direction the music will take. These cats like to rock. The lineup includes a ton of metal with Siren of Sorrow, All Kings Fall, Revolution X, Dusk, Wrath, Repentance and Product of Hate all performing.
This is a free show; anyone under age 21 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. COVID-19 safeguards are in place; the brewery is using single-use plastic cups as a safeguard for both their staff and customers.
Noggin Fest runs from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday at R’Noggin Brewing Co., 6531 120th Ave.
KAC concert series
The Kenosha Achievement Center’s Virtual Concert Series continues Saturday.
If you missed it last week, the concept is pretty simple: You make a donation of any amount to KAC, and you get a link to catch the concert series. There are three nights left, including this Saturday. You can also enter a drawing to win a private live concert experience. The link is https://thekac.com/concert-series-donate/.
The artists performing Saturday are Ben Mulwana and Violet Wilder. Mulwana is a Ugandan-born and raised singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who now calls Wisconsin home. With friends and interests all over the world, he has a diverse range of musical inspiration. His songs are very soulful and have a storytelling quality.
Violet Wilder is a southeastern Wisconsin trio, not a person. The trio is named after the Wisconsin state flower, with “Wilder” a nod to someone living off the beaten path, an adventurous soul. They are multi-instrumentalists switching around between acoustic guitar, electric guitar, viola, piano, mandolin and flute, all with three-part harmonies.
Other concerts in the series feature Frank Falduto and his Patio Daddi-o’s and Betsy Ade & the Well Known Strangers on Aug. 22 and 3 A.M. Saints and Would You Kindly? on Aug. 29. All events start at 6:30 p.m. and last roughly three hours. The first performance begins at 7 p.m.
The KAC Virtual Concert Series continues Saturday with Ben Mulwana and Violet Wilder. The link to donate and check out the concert is https://thekac.com/concert-series-donate/. Note: The Kenosha Achievement Center supports children at risk, helps adults find employment, provides specialized transportation services and partners with businesses to meet their staffing and operational needs.
Lakeside Deck music
The Lakeside Deck at the Wyndham Hotel on the Kenosha harbor will feature Stan Karcz in concert Friday night.
Karcz, a first generation American of Polish descent, is known for his singing and piano playing, but he also plays accordion, clarinet and tenor saxophone. He performs many hits but is also a songwriter, having written numbers for himself and others. His original tunes blend country, Southern rock, pop and blues together to get his own “Piano Man” sound.
He likes to write a story with a universal message the listener can understand.
Note: The concert will adhere to social distancing concerns. Tickets must be purchased in advance at hap2it.com for tables of two ($20), four ($40) or six ($60) people.
Stan Karcz performs starting at 7 Friday night at the Wydham Hotel’s Lakeside Deck, 5125 Sixth Ave.
Piano Jams
Cy Costabile is still around performing his Piano Jams every Sunday at Union Park Tavern.
As he put it to me, “It’s been three years that I’ve been there waitin’ for a pink slip.” Well, Angela hasn’t laid him off yet.
Cy’s Piano Jams features “loud, old audio,” and the musician has a lot of experience from which to draw. Some of the bands he has played drums or keys in include R&B Cadets, Starboys, Ash Can School, Hot Canary, Big Nick and the Cydecos and The Jill Plaisted Band.
For Piano Jams, expect an R&B/New Orleans feel. Costabile will perform outside from 4 to 7 p.m. If there is a storm, they’ll move things inside.
Cy’s Piano Jams happens 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!