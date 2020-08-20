Local music: The music keeps coming,

To watch the concert, simply donate to Kenosha Achievement Center at www.thekac.com/concert-series-donate/ . Concert links will be sent via Facebook messenger within 72 hours of receiving a donation. You can also win a private, live concert for yourself and nine guests. To enter, visit: https://thekac.com/win-concert/ . One entry per person.

Equal parts singer, comedian, human karaoke machine and vaudeville act, the Milwaukee rocker turned solo artist is known throughout the Midwest for his raucous sing-along shows. Here’s an example from his shows: On his popular song “Sex and Beer,” McCurdy gleefully sings, “Shakespeare gave us ‘Hamlet’ and ‘King Lear.’ Dostoevsky gave us ‘Crime and Punishment.’ Who the hell is gonna give us sex and beer?” On “Imagine a Picture,” it’s a love song turned sour: “Imagine a picture of me in a Cadillac speeding out of town. Imagine a picture of our happy home, burning to the ground. It’s an endless fight — I’m wrong, you’re right. There’s no way I can win it. Imagine a picture of me and you ...” And then the audience loudly joins in with the punchline, “Only you’re not in it!”