Local music: The music keeps coming,

Way back in the day, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra recorded “It Must Be Jelly (cause jam don’t shake like that).” Well, these days “jam music” shakes, rattles, rolls and slithers all over the place. Especially when the mam band is Earthmother, who will perform Saturday at Union Park Tavern.
The band members met while attending the prestigious Berkeley College of Music and discovered they all like improvised music. While a starting point is typically ‘60s and ‘70s rock based, things can swing to blues, prof rock and jazz. Wherever the sound goes, psychedelia is often present. Much like the world today. Although “jammy,” Earthmother is also high energy.
Earthmother performs from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the outdoor beer garden at Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave.
Twilight Jazz No. 3
Twilight Jazz is still rolling along with — don’t worry — precautions in place. The next performer, scheduled to play Tuesday night at the Anderson Arts Center, was originally Infusion. But that group had to cancel. The John Sturino Group is jumping in to take their place.
Sturino is a jazz drummer, vibraphonist, arranger, composer and educator. He has had many configurations including a 17-piece large ensemble, BLOW GLOBE, comprised of musicians from the New York City, Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth regions. For Twilight Jazz, it will be a smaller combo consisting of Sturino (drums), Jamie Breiwick (trumpet), Lenard Simpson (alto saxophone) and Tim Ipsen (bass).
The concert is on the south end of the Anderson Arts Center. It is free and open to the public. The grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music starts at 7 p.m. Plan on arriving a bit early as the show is limited capacity and first come, first served. There will be food and beverages available for purchase and a 50/50 raffle. No alcohol carry-ins are allowed. Note: There will be attention paid to COVID-19 protocols with seating areas marked off on the lawn at least 6 feet apart.
The John Sturino Group performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday (grounds open at 6 p.m.) on the grounds of the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.
KAC concert series
It’s time for the third concert in the Kenosha Achievement Center’s Virtual Concert Series. The penultimate show on Saturday will feature Frank Falduto and his Patio Daddi-O’s and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Both artists are really good and offer a different vibe on the evening.
Much has been written about Ade and the group since she grabbed national attention during her run on NBC’s “The Voice.” They are a top notch pop rock outfit that delivers a quality show with great messages.
Frank Falduto and his Patio Daddi-O’s fall mainly into the Chicago style blues genre with some improv and swing to it.
To watch the concert, simply donate to Kenosha Achievement Center at www.thekac.com/concert-series-donate/. Concert links will be sent via Facebook messenger within 72 hours of receiving a donation. You can also win a private, live concert for yourself and nine guests. To enter, visit: https://thekac.com/win-concert/. One entry per person.
Show times are 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and last roughly three hours. The final virtual concert will be Aug. 29 with 3AM Saints and Would You Kindly?
Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers and Frank Falduto and his Patii Daddi-O’s perform in a virtual concert starting 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit the Kenosha Achievement Center.
Harborside music
Pat McCurdy is back at the Lakeside Deck at the Wyndham Hotel Wednesday night.
Equal parts singer, comedian, human karaoke machine and vaudeville act, the Milwaukee rocker turned solo artist is known throughout the Midwest for his raucous sing-along shows. Here’s an example from his shows: On his popular song “Sex and Beer,” McCurdy gleefully sings, “Shakespeare gave us ‘Hamlet’ and ‘King Lear.’ Dostoevsky gave us ‘Crime and Punishment.’ Who the hell is gonna give us sex and beer?” On “Imagine a Picture,” it’s a love song turned sour: “Imagine a picture of me in a Cadillac speeding out of town. Imagine a picture of our happy home, burning to the ground. It’s an endless fight — I’m wrong, you’re right. There’s no way I can win it. Imagine a picture of me and you ...” And then the audience loudly joins in with the punchline, “Only you’re not in it!”
And finally, McCurdy takes a poke at himself on “Hey Paddy,” singing, “Hey Paddy, play a song for me. I paid a $4 cover charge, it’s highway robbery.” Very fun stuff.
Pat McCurdy performs 7 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 26) at the Wyndham Hotel’s Lakeside Deck, 5125 Sixth Ave. Tickets are $10 at hap2it.com.
