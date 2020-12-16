Local nonprofit gets creative with holiday shows

“It’s an honor to direct this play for Kenosha Creative Space, combining professional actors with local celebrities and board members,” Marcum said. “It’s so crucial for theater to continue being part of the equation, albeit virtually, during these challenging times. And I think this play has the perfect message this year, showing how an individual can create change and make such a difference in our communities. Hopefully, our production has a wide impact on bringing goodwill areawide.”

Mayor John Antaramian offers an introduction to the performance. Local cast members include digital content creator Koerri Elijah, Kenosha Creative Space board members Kevin Poirier and Joe Potente, plus Downtown Kenosha Inc. Executive Director Alexandria Binanti and Blue House Books owner Samantha Jacquest.

The production will premiere in a Facebook Live stream and will then be available on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page.

“As much as we’d like to get everyone together for the holidays, these virtual events seem like the next best thing,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space’s executive director. “We’re asking for your support of the Creative Space and our local artists and performers during these unusual times.”