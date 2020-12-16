Local nonprofit gets creative with holiday shows

To celebrate the holiday season and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, Kenosha Creative Space is hosting two online events.
The “Happy Holidays! Streaming Special” is a fundraiser concert featuring several local musicians performing their favorite holiday songs.
A mashup of individual, socially distanced performances recorded throughout the month, this program will stream live on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page at 7 p.m. Friday. For more on this show, see Paddy Fineran’s Music Matters column on Page D2.
The online show is free; viewers are encouraged to make donations through Facebook Live to help support the operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space, which has turned to virtual events as a health-and-safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Wonderful Life’
At 4 p.m. Saturday, Creative Space will premiere a radio drama performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” featuring professional actors from across the region and the United States, plus a few Kenosha Creative Space board members and other local celebrities.
This performance was directed by Angela Marcum, a Creative Space board member and the director of learning and development at Three Brothers Theatre in Waukegan, Ill.
Cast members performed and recorded the play via Zoom; Kenosha Creative Space volunteer Jeremiah Lunde then engineered old-time radio sound effects into the recording.
“It’s an honor to direct this play for Kenosha Creative Space, combining professional actors with local celebrities and board members,” Marcum said. “It’s so crucial for theater to continue being part of the equation, albeit virtually, during these challenging times. And I think this play has the perfect message this year, showing how an individual can create change and make such a difference in our communities. Hopefully, our production has a wide impact on bringing goodwill areawide.”
Mayor John Antaramian offers an introduction to the performance. Local cast members include digital content creator Koerri Elijah, Kenosha Creative Space board members Kevin Poirier and Joe Potente, plus Downtown Kenosha Inc. Executive Director Alexandria Binanti and Blue House Books owner Samantha Jacquest.
The production will premiere in a Facebook Live stream and will then be available on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page.
“As much as we’d like to get everyone together for the holidays, these virtual events seem like the next best thing,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space’s executive director. “We’re asking for your support of the Creative Space and our local artists and performers during these unusual times.”
The Saturday Facebook Live premiere of the radio drama will be followed by a live performance by one of Kenosha Creative Space’s resident members.
Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., is a nonprofit organization committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. To learn more about the organization and its programming, go to www.kenoshacreativespace.com. or search for “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook.
