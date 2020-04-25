Local teachers keep the music playing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus — and the resulting closing of schools and colleges — has had a huge impact on teaching.

Nowhere is that more evident than in music departments.

Instead of performing spring concerts, instructors and students have to meet — and perform — remotely.

And that is a unique challenge.

Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, director of choral activities at Carthage and chairman of the college’s music department, said online formats are “possible or even very good for some disciplines within music — lecture classes like music history, music theory and even music composition — yet more challenging for the ‘doing’ classes like vocal or instrumental lessons.”

As for music ensembles, because of a time delay using online tools like Zoom, “music cannot be produced at the same time from different locations,” he said.

Carthage instructors, he said, “have devised different ways to deal with the situation. One of my instrumental colleagues meets with his students, analyze scores and then, using the function called ‘breakout rooms,’ they are able to have discussions divided in sections grouped by instrument, etc. This has proven to be very helpful.”