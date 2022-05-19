"Mamma Mia" opening at Racine Theatre Guild

If you go

What: “Mamma Mia!”

Where: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

When: May 20-June 12. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. There are also performances at 2 p.m. Saturdays, May 28 and June 4 and 11, and at 7 p.m. Sundays, May 29 and June 5, and Thursdays, June 2 and 9.

Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens (62 and older) and $15 for students (21 and younger). There are discounts for the Sunday and Thursday night shows and for groups of 12 or more. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218 or online at racinetheatre.org.

About the show: "Mamma Mia!" takes place on a Greek island, where Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is. After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding.

The story is told using hit songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA.

Local cast and crew: The local cast includes Elisebeth Sparks as Sophie, with her friends Ali (Rylie Armantrout) and Lisa (Meghan Flynn). Her mother, Donna, is played by Bryanna VanCaster, and Donna’s friends are Tanya (Samantha Sustachek) and Rosie (Vanessa Schroeder-Weber). Sky is played by Andrew Dorst, and the potential dads are Harry (Bob Benson), Bill (Ed Steckley) and Sam (Brian Schalk).

Other cast and ensemble members include Maddie Anderlik, Jacob Fenkl, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Lorenc Gasparov, Kimberly Gibson, Geneva Hebron, Joseph Kramer, Talia Last, Paul Marquez, Matthew Matysik, Mark Minch, Willow Newell, Kathryn Perry, Matt Przybylski, Patrick Schneider and Dedrick Woods.

Directed by Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino, the show is supported by a crew of costumers, set builders, technicians and production members.

RACINE — As the Racine Theatre Guild’s managing and artistic director, Doug Instenes has overseen a lot of musicals.

But this might be the first time he's going full rock concert on the stage.

Instenes is directing “Mamma Mia!” for the Theatre Guild, opening Friday night.

The musical, which debuted in London in 1999 and has gone on to become a global sensation, is built around songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA.

That "jukebox" format adds to the complexity of producing such an ambitious show in community theater.

"The biggest challenge is that the show is really a rock concert with some dialogue added to tie the show together," he said. "Some of the songs work well put into a theater piece, while some others are just really wonderful songs that may not fit into the story line.

"What makes this different from other musicals is the amount of off-stage background singing," he added. "Almost every song has background vocals. That is very difficult in our theater."

The music — featuring such hit songs as "Dancing Queen," "Knowing Me, Knowing You," "Take a Chance on Me," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes It All" and the title song — is "the selling point" for the show, Instenes said.

"Mamma Mia!" is more than just a hit stage show, seen by more than 65 million people around the world. There have also been two "Mamma Mia!" movies and even a museum dedicated to the pop group that started it all.

"When I was in Stockholm in December, we went to the ABBA museum," Instenes said. "Even with a reservation, we had to wait two hours in line. How many bands have their own museum?"

Welcome to Greece

"Mamma Mia!" is set on a fictional Greek island, which has to be re-created on a stage in Wisconsin.

"Steve Barnes has designed a wonderful set," Instenes said, including a two-story taverna that can be used for a number of different locations.

In addition to the setting, audiences "will be amazed by the quality of the performers," Instenes said. "We are so lucky to have compiled such a talented cast. The singing and dance is worth the price of the ticket. Then you throw in some acting, and I think people will be very impressed."

Most audience members, Instenes assumes, come to the theater already familiar with the show.

"I expect that most people who are coming to the show have either seen it once before or know the music," he said. "This is not a show where the director can take too much creative license. It's 'Mamma Mia.' It is what it is. You have to be true to the songs."

Or, as ABBA would put it, you have to say, "Thank You for the Music."

Local actress takes on Streep's role

Bryanna VanCaster has a lot of experience on community theater stages, but her latest show has her stepping into a role played by none other than Meryl Streep.

As Donna in "Mamma Mia!" at the Racine Theatre Guild, VanCaster has "rather large disco boots to fill," she says of the role Streep played in the film version of the hit musical.

"I am always up for a challenge," VanCaster said. "I think Meryl did an excellent job of giving an authentic portrayal of Donna. Even more so, the connections she made on screen with her fellow actors seemed so genuine. I hope to do the same."

VanCaster has been performing in musical theater "since I was a child. I was in the ensemble of 'Oliver' at the Racine Theater Guild in the seventh grade and have been auditioning here ever since."

What keeps her coming back is working with the cast and crew.

"It’s really like a family here," she said. "I am so glad to be back. Nothing makes me more happy."

Donna is central to the action in "Mamma Mia!" Her daughter, Sophie, is getting married and has invited three men to the wedding. Those three men all share a history with Donna, and one of them, Sophie assumes, is the father she has never known.

To make this role her own, VanCaster tries to "look at similarities between myself and Donna. I think we are both strong, independent, adventurous and sometimes silly women who have a tough shell because of things we have been through. When you peel back the layers, we both have a little aching that I try to portray as real as I can."

She wanted to play Donna "because it’s not only a vocally challenging role, but the acting has to be very pure and very real as well. You can’t hide behind anything up there. It’s vulnerable to sing and pour your heart out on that stage, but if you can move people, you’ve done your job."

Since she's been cast in the show, VanCaster has become a much bigger fan of the musical.

"The show is pure joy and fun," she said. "Its intent is to make people happy, and I think we do a great job of that."

