March, April concerts at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's free Noon Concert Series continues with performances Fridays at noon in Bedford Concert Hall.

Coming up are:

UW-Parkside Choirs, noon Friday, March 11. (Livestream is available).

UW-Parkside jazz faculty, noon Friday, March 18.

UW-Parkside student recital, noon Friday, April 1.

UW-Parkside chamber ensembles, noon Friday, April 8.

Admission to all Noon Concerts is free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets are required, but masks are. For more information, go to uwp.edu.

Jazz Week

UW-Parkside's Jazz Week starts March 14, with concerts through March 22, including:

Lenard Simpson Quartet, 7 p.m. Monday, March 14. Free admission.

Simpson is a saxophonist, composer and educator from Milwaukee. He was mostly self-taught through high school, but his natural ability and musicianship earned him accolades such as membership in the esteemed Grammy Camp Jazz Session, and an outstanding soloist award at the Mingus Jazz Competition in New York City. He received a bachelor's degree in Jazz Performance at Northern Illinois University.

Alexis Lombre Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. Free admission.

Lombre is a pianist, vocalist and composer from Chicago who discovered early that the true essence of music is not just about what you hear but how music makes you feel. Her musical mission is to keep the "soul" in music alive. Her debut album, “Southside Sounds,” does just that, as it is a soulful straight-ahead reflection of her upbringing on Chicago’s Southside.

Joshua Abrams Natural Information Society, 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16. Free admission.

Abrams formed Natural Information Society in 2010. The group performs "long-form psychedelic environments informed by jazz, minimalism and traditional music."

The Bad Plus, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Tickets are $5-$10.

The Bad Plus came together at the end of the 20th century and has avoided easy categorization ever since, winning critical hosannas and a legion of fans worldwide with their creativity, unique sound and flair for live performance.

The Bad Plus feature its foundational duo, bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King, along with Chris Speed on tenor saxophone and Ben Monder on electric guitar.

UW-Parkside Jazz Faculty, noon Friday, March 18. Free admission.

Russ Johnson, trumpet; Chris Madsen, saxophone; Jim Sodke, piano; Tim Ipsen, bass; and David Bayles, drums are performing.

UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble with High School Jazz Ensembles, 7 p.m. Friday, March 18. Tickets are $5-$10.

Performing groups include students from Bradford High School, Indian Trail High School and Tremper High School.

All performances are in Bedford Concert Hall. All performances are masked events. For tickets and more information, go to uwp.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.