Mardi-Crawl event is Saturday night in downtown Racine

The 18th annual Mardi-Crawl in downtown Racine is Saturday night (Feb. 22).
Buses run from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. among the participating pubs.
Participants can ride the trolleys all night for $3. If you go to at least six bars, you can enter the Grand Prize Drawing, to take place at The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. Note: You need not be present to win on Feb. 25.
Participating establishments in downtown Racine are The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, The Brickhouse, Rhino Bar, Evelyn’s Club Main, Michigan Pub, McAuliffe’s, Marci’s on Main, Blue Rock Lounge, Coasters, Maxine’s, Pepi’s Pub & Grill and Main Hub Pub on Wisconsin.