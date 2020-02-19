You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mardi-Crawl event is Saturday night in downtown Racine
View Comments

Mardi-Crawl event is Saturday night in downtown Racine

{{featured_button_text}}

The 18th annual Mardi-Crawl in downtown Racine is Saturday night (Feb. 22).

Buses run from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. among the participating pubs.

Participants can ride the trolleys all night for $3. If you go to at least six bars, you can enter the Grand Prize Drawing, to take place at The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery on Fat Tuesday (Feb. 25) at 8 p.m. Note: You need not be present to win on Feb. 25.

Participating establishments in downtown Racine are The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, The Brickhouse, Rhino Bar, Evelyn’s Club Main, Michigan Pub, McAuliffe’s, Marci’s on Main, Blue Rock Lounge, Coasters, Maxine’s, Pepi’s Pub & Grill and Main Hub Pub on Wisconsin.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics