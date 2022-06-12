Modern Western 'Dark Winds' debuts on AMC

The contemporary Western is hot. “Yellowstone” ranks among the most-watched series on all forms of television, be it broadcast, cable or streaming.

The new series “Dark Winds,” airing at 8 tonight on AMC (and streaming on AMC+), hedges its bets a bit, available on both traditional cable and streaming.

And, set in 1971, it’s not entirely contemporary — but it’s close enough.

The action begins in the downtown of a Southwestern city, where outlaws land a helicopter in a busy intersection and proceed to rob an armored car.

The camera follows the helicopter to Monument Valley and the enormous Navajo Nation that surrounds it.

Nearby, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the tribal police happens upon a violent crime scene. An older man has had his eyes shot out in a shabby motel room rented by a blind and elderly female healer. The healer’s teenage assistant is also found dead, the body showing no external wounds or signs of drugs or poison. It’s as if an otherworldly power had claimed her life.

These two crimes set the tone for “Dark Winds,” a tale of earthbound mysteries and supernatural forces, and the modern violence from the outside that may or may not be linked to the Navajo Nation and its history.

Leaphorn is joined by a new assistant, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), a handsome Navajo who left the reservation to attend the University of California at Berkeley. Just why he would return is a mystery to Leaphorn.

Both men are visited by FBI Special Agent Whitover (Noah Emmerich, “The Americans”), who believes the thieves and their helicopter may be linked to a Native American radical group finding shelter in Monument Valley.

Whitover and Leaphorn waste no time showing mutual contempt for each other and a disregard for each other’s investigations. To a busy FBI agent, the motel incident just means two more dead Indians, and to Leaphorn, the robbery can be filed under “white people’s problems.”

To the arrogant federal agent, Monument Valley is nothing but a glorious backdrop for John Ford Westerns. “Dark Winds” dives a little deeper into the local superstitions.

Based on a series of novels by Tony Hillerman, “Dark Winds” trades in some serious mystical malarky but is sufficiently grounded in police work and tribal melodrama to keep things interesting, or at least coherent.

That, combined with scenery that screams “epic Western,” should be enough to keep viewers coming back for more.

Also tonight, “Becoming Elizabeth” debuts at 9 p.m. on Starz. The series takes a bawdy look back at the early days of the “Virgin Queen.” Action begins with the death of King Henry VIII. While the crown is quickly placed on the petulant child Edward VI (Oliver Zetterstrom), a struggle to become his trusted adviser becomes fierce.

Meanwhile, Catherine Parr (Jessica Raine), the last of Henry’s six wives, is under the sexual spell of Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen), whom she will soon wed in unseemly haste. Teenage princess Elizabeth (Alicia Von Rittberg) lives under their roof, all the more convenient for the flirty advances of her randy new stepdad.

