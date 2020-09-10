MUSIC MATTERS: Rock the Blocks is back for its 15th year

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The show continues. One of the longest running live music events in Kenosha is Rock the Blocks. Now in its 15th year, the multi-venue concert happens Saturday along 52nd Street and surrounding areas near downtown.

Five bucks at the door gets you in and the proceeds will go to Tremper High School Girls Soccer teams.

The participating venues are 58 Below, Champions Sports Bar, Coins Sports Bar, Duke’s Country Saloon, Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill, Pavle’s, Rendezvous, Spanky’s, The Down Town’R Saloon and The Port.

There will be transportation services along 52nd Street all evening and food available outside Champions, Coins and The Port. There will be a lot of music. Just wander around (safely) and see what grabs your ear.

Rock the Blocks starts 8 p.m. Saturday on and around 52nd Street near downtown.

Singer-songwriter to perform Sept. 16

We may have found the perfect setting to experience all the wonder and excellence that is Brent Mitchell. The singer-songwriter-guitarist-storyteller will perform at the campfire at Hawthorn Hollow Wednesday.