MUSIC MATTERS: Rock the Blocks is back for its 15th year

The show continues. One of the longest running live music events in Kenosha is Rock the Blocks. Now in its 15th year, the multi-venue concert happens Saturday along 52nd Street and surrounding areas near downtown.
Five bucks at the door gets you in and the proceeds will go to Tremper High School Girls Soccer teams.
The participating venues are 58 Below, Champions Sports Bar, Coins Sports Bar, Duke’s Country Saloon, Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill, Pavle’s, Rendezvous, Spanky’s, The Down Town’R Saloon and The Port.
There will be transportation services along 52nd Street all evening and food available outside Champions, Coins and The Port. There will be a lot of music. Just wander around (safely) and see what grabs your ear.
Rock the Blocks starts 8 p.m. Saturday on and around 52nd Street near downtown.
Singer-songwriter to perform Sept. 16
We may have found the perfect setting to experience all the wonder and excellence that is Brent Mitchell. The singer-songwriter-guitarist-storyteller will perform at the campfire at Hawthorn Hollow Wednesday.
“Songs & Stories by the Campfire w/Brent Mitchell” runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be a wonderful way to catch this jewel that was transported into our city. Mitchell is a smart, funny and very engaging performer who has a Grammy nomination to his credit. He is one of the finest anywhere. There will be limited seating with a $10 admission charge ($8 children). Registration is required by emailing theHollow@hawthornhollow.org or by calling 262-552-8196. Feel free to bring drinks or snacks.
Brent Mitchell performs Songs & Stories by the Campfire Wednesday at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road.
Three for one live music
The Union Park Tavern is running a three for one special on live music Friday. Well, actually since it’s free, it’s three for none. First up at 9 p.m. is Brittany Lumley. She falls into the Indie Folk realm with some jazz and dreamy pop flourishes. At 10 p.m. it’s The Dead Lights. Haven’t heard them but it says post-punk. Finishing things up starting at 11 p.m. is Spare Animals. They are Vocals, Guitar-Kai Andersen and Elizabeth Byshenk on Vocals, Violin and Tenor Guitar. They toss together their love of Indie-Rock, Pop, Country and Folk music.
Brittany Lumley, The Dead Lights and Spare Animals perform Friday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
Lunar Lizard performs Friday
One of the really interesting area supergroups is Lunar Lizard. Comprised of Georgia Rae on looped fiddle and vocals, Maxwell Melendez of the Oscillators on percussion, Josy Rosales of Earthmother on guitar and singer/guitarist Mykal Bass they definitely have serious chops.
The result is an alternative funky groovy jam band sound. These cats are all very talented. They will perform Friday at 8th Ave Tap.
Lunar Lizard performs 6-9 p.m. Friday at 8th Ave Tap, 4701 8th Ave.
Racine to help out Kenosha
I realize that a lot of you don’t think of coming up to Racine too often but you may want to rethink that this weekend. Racine has a beautiful marina, a nice zoo, a growing downtown and arts district and on Saturday there will be nearly a dozen bands performing in a benefit to help out Kenosha.
Held right on the Root River next to the Main Street bridge, Boosters Buoy will host 11 bands starting at noon and running late. It’s all to help the small businesses of Kenosha affected by recent events.
One of the cool things is that you are already familiar with some of those bands. Acts scheduled in order of appearance starting at noon and on the hour are Eclectic Rd, Dan Tritten, Z Acoustic Duo, Second Youth, Tyme Bomb, Calina, Hard Groove, The Cat’s Meow, Wizard Hammer, Slaughter Party and the full unit of Republicans on Welfare.
In addition to live music, there will also be a car show, silent auction, crafts and raffles. Boosters Buoy is just north of downtown Main Street. Hang a right immediately after crossing the bridge and there you are. It’s a great setting. Hey, give Racine a chance. They’re trying to help.
Helping the small businesses of Kenosha benefit runs noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Boosters Buoy, 209 Dodge Sreett in Racine right at the downtown Main Street bridge.
Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe.
Peace.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!