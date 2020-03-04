Music Matters: Variety show Saturday at the Port

Live music set for Ides of March

Ides of March are upon us. Not great for Caesar, but wonderful for live music lovers. That is the post for The Southport Sound’s show Wednesday, March 11, at Kenosha Fusion. Actually, Ides of March comes on March 15 but who’s counting? Even the Romans didn’t back then. The day was when Romans were to settle debts and it also marks the day Julius Caesar was murdered. It is also the name of a horn band from the past. Aha, I finally get to the connection. The Southport Sound is an 11-member show band that specializes in big band jazz, Latin and rock music that appeals to a wide swath of audiences. During any given performance you may hear songs by artists as varied as Glenn Miller, The Rat Pack, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Earth Wind and Fire. No word on if they will play “(I’m Your) Vehicle (Baby)”. Look it up.