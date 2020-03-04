Music Matters: Variety show Saturday at the Port

It came to my attention that a lot of people think of live music at The Port being loud, raucous affairs. Hey, nothing wrong with that and I’ve been to several of those shows. However, the show there Saturday will be a bit less loud, but not turned down in intensity at all.
Michael Dean Warren is one of the artists scheduled to perform. He is a banjo player with serious chops. He is also a very emotive performer, definitely not your Gramps’ banjo player. Two other “not what you’d expect” from a guy with an acoustic guitar artists on the bill are Rusty Chicken (soulful, bluesy folk-pop) and Josie Spoons (folk, punk, blues). Both grab your attention and hold on tight. Last, but not least is area rockers Car Crash Vacation. All in all, a different but very fun night at The Port.
Michael Dean Warren, Rusty Chicken, Josie Spoons and Car Crash Vacation perform Saturday at The Port, 714 50th St.
Newer bands at Creative Space
Tired of the same old? A couple of newer bands will be performing Friday at Kenosha Creative Space downtown. Latchkey Kids will hit the performing space along with guests Stressed Depressed Lemon Zest. Latchkey Kids are comprised of Parker Sipola (bass), Evan Burns (drums) and Ben Beland (guitar, vocals). They serve up a mix of Indie and harder rock original songs. SDLZ, for those not up to date on new sayings, is kind of the opposite of Easy Peasy Lemon Squeezy. The band is pretty new, so I am just going by their social media where they describe themselves as genre hopping Indie. Band members are Ben Beland—Drums, Parker Sipola—Bass, Tylor Pretzer—Synth/Guitar, Eric Funderburgh—Trombone/Trumpet and Jed Romnek—Guitar/Vocals. There is a suggested donation of $7. Support new live music.
Latchkey Kids and Stressed Depressed Lemon Zest perform 8pm Friday, March 6 at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Live music set for Ides of March
Ides of March are upon us. Not great for Caesar, but wonderful for live music lovers. That is the post for The Southport Sound’s show Wednesday, March 11, at Kenosha Fusion. Actually, Ides of March comes on March 15 but who’s counting? Even the Romans didn’t back then. The day was when Romans were to settle debts and it also marks the day Julius Caesar was murdered. It is also the name of a horn band from the past. Aha, I finally get to the connection. The Southport Sound is an 11-member show band that specializes in big band jazz, Latin and rock music that appeals to a wide swath of audiences. During any given performance you may hear songs by artists as varied as Glenn Miller, The Rat Pack, Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, and Earth Wind and Fire. No word on if they will play “(I’m Your) Vehicle (Baby)”. Look it up.
The Southport Sound performs 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 7th Ave.
Multi-venue event planned in Racine
Racine’s huge multi-venue event called Thoughts For Food is happening Friday and Saturday in Racine’s River North and Historic Downtown areas. Now in its 28th year, Thoughts For Food is a musical fundraiser to raise money and non-perishable food items for the Racine County Food Bank. The All Ages portion of the event is Friday, March 6 at the Eagles Club on Main St, just north of the Root River Bridge. Running from 5:30 until 10:30, 13 acts will perform with rap, poetry, instrumental and bands all hitting the stage. Admission is five bucks and two or more non-perishable food items. Saturday’s main event features 51 acts at 18 locations with a ton of styles being presented. Some local acts you may be familiar with that are performing include Rust Belt, Milwaukee Road, Slaughter Party, Miss B Haven, Ecolimes, Meeker, Sams and Spitzer and E is for Epic. Over its 28 years, Thoughts For Food™ has raised over $435,000 and more than 113,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank.
Thoughts For Food All Ages show is 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St. Thoughts For Food 21+ event is 7 p.m. to bar close Saturday at 18 venues in the River. North and Downtown districts. Admission for the 21+ event is $10 online—thoughtsforfood.org — or at any of the venues prior to noon Friday or $15 after. One admission wristband gets you into all venues and there will be shuttles running between the venues.
R’Noggin Brewing Co. hosts live music
Just a heads up for now. I’ve been missing some regular live music and I hope that you aren’t in the same boat. R’Noggin Brewing Co is hosting live music every Saturday. It’s mainly bands or solo artists with the occasional DJ. For this Saturday it is DJ provided by Soundworks Entertainment. The music runs from 7-10 p.m.
R’Noggin is located at 6521 120th Ave. More to come!
PHOTOS: Lincoln Park Live: Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers
Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers — a band made up of Ade on vocals, Cameron Fair on cello and piano, Brittany Lumley playing multiple instruments and backing vocals, Roger Gower Jr. on drums, John Kulas on the bass and Joe Adamek on lead guitar — played a two-hour set at the latest installment of Lincoln Park Live in Lincoln Park, 6900 18th Ave., on Tuesday, July 17.
Here are a roundup of photos of the band performing at the event.
Rustic Road Brewing Company, 5706 Sixth Ave. in Kenosha, hosts an open mic each Monday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me—pjfineran@gmail.com—your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Don’t message or text please as I will not get it. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change.