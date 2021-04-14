041521-kn-go-carthagemusic

The annual Carthage College Honors Recital is 2 p.m. Sunday (April 18) on the campus.
The concert is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
Each year, the Carthage music department “recognizes the dedication of some of its best performers in the Honors Recital,” according to concert organizers. “Students highlight their technical and musical abilities through virtuosic solo and chamber works. A longstanding tradition at Carthage, the Honors Recital gives students the opportunity to showcase their achievements throughout their college career.”
The recital’s participants are chosen through an audition process.
“The competitive nature of these auditions,” organizers said, “ensure that the annual recital consists of masterful performances by dedicated students and promises to highlight the efforts of aspiring professionals.”
The recital includes performances such as classical voice, music theater and instrumental music.
Sunday’s Honors Recital will feature:
“Nocturne” from Alexander Borodin’s String Quartet No. 2 in D Major, performed by the Carthage President’s String Quartet. The quartet consists of Azniv Khaligian, Ashlynne Edwards, Samuel Gomberg and William Dowell. Khaligian will also perform “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate.
Katiann Nelson and London Roysden will perform a clarinet and voice duet by Franz Schubert titled “Shepherd on the Rock.”
Nathan Takahashi, who has performed in previous Honors Recitals, will return with a recitative and aria from Handel’s “Jeptha.”
Morgan Taylor will sing multiple songs by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky, including “At the Ball” and “None but the Lonely Heart.”
Rogelio Castro will perform “Dancing on My Own” by Robin Carlsson and Patrick Berger, “I Heard Your Voice in a Dream” by Andrew Ross McMahon and “Love Like This” by Ben Rector and Jeff Pardo.
Katrina Seabright will perform various Lieder (German art songs) by Johannes Brahms, including “Dein blaues Auge” and “Von ewiger Liebe.”
Brian Dean will sing “Younger than Springtime,” “A Lovely Night” and “You are Beautiful” by Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
Elizabeth Weiland will perform various songs from Hugo Wolf’s “Mörike” Lieder.
Graduate student recital
Mijiang He — an adjunct music theater faculty member at Carthage College — will perform his graduate recital, “Middle of A Moment,” at 7:30 Sunday night (April 18).
The concert is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
He’s master’s degree thesis is about music theater voice teaching in China, primarily focusing on using different voice qualities for different music theater styles. He will showcase these different styles while singing various music theater pieces, including “Middle of a Moment” from “James and the Giant Peach”; “The Butterfly” from “The Story of My Life”; “Marry Me a Little” from “Company”; “Hundred Story-City” from “Ordinary Days”; and “Drift Away” from “Grey Gardens.”
Yu-mei Chang will accompany He throughout the recital.
He — known as “M-Jay” — is a Chinese actor, director, choreographer and teacher of musical theater.
“M-Jay” joined the Chinese national production of “Cats” in 2012 and 2014. While continuing to perform, He also began to add professional directing and choreography credits to his resume. He co-choreographed “Neverland: Peter Pan” with Broadway Asia and China Broadway Entertainment, as well as productions of “Murder Ballad” and “Fosse.”
He also created the original Chinese translation of “42nd Street,” which premiered at the Beijing Dance Academy, China’s premier music theater training program.
Before coming to Carthage, He was a visiting professor and director at the Beijing Dance Academy, where he taught jazz dance, music theater history and music theater techniques.
At Carthage, He has choreographed music theater workshop productions and taught music theater movement courses.
For a link to the live streams of the performances, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/