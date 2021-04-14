041521-kn-go-carthagemusic

The concert is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.

He’s master’s degree thesis is about music theater voice teaching in China, primarily focusing on using different voice qualities for different music theater styles. He will showcase these different styles while singing various music theater pieces, including “Middle of a Moment” from “James and the Giant Peach”; “The Butterfly” from “The Story of My Life”; “Marry Me a Little” from “Company”; “Hundred Story-City” from “Ordinary Days”; and “Drift Away” from “Grey Gardens.”

Yu-mei Chang will accompany He throughout the recital.

He — known as “M-Jay” — is a Chinese actor, director, choreographer and teacher of musical theater.

“M-Jay” joined the Chinese national production of “Cats” in 2012 and 2014. While continuing to perform, He also began to add professional directing and choreography credits to his resume. He co-choreographed “Neverland: Peter Pan” with Broadway Asia and China Broadway Entertainment, as well as productions of “Murder Ballad” and “Fosse.”