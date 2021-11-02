Belle Ensemble singing at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The fall semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the Noon Concert Series on Friday, Nov. 5, featuring The Belle Ensemble.

The Racine-based group is a collection of singers.

"Together, we aim to bring world-class vocal and choral music performances to Racine and its neighbors," organizers of the group said.

The free concert is noon Friday in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road.

Upcoming Friday Noon Concerts include: UW-Parkside Student Recitals (Nov. 12) and UW-Parkside Chamber Ensembles (Nov. 19).

The scoop: These performances are all free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. Livestream options are also available for some concerts.

