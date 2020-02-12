Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers to debut new songs

Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers have the perfect idea for music fans looking for a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day: On Friday night, the band is playing at Route 20 in Racine County.

And that’s not all.

The $10 admission also includes a copy of the band’s new EP, “Awaken.”

“There are four songs on the EP,” Ade said. “Two of them are on iTunes and Spotify and other music platforms, but the other two — “Awaken” and “The Show” — haven’t been released yet and will be performed for the first time Friday night.”

Both songs have similar themes about parenting and having to let go.

“‘The Show’ was inspired by my son and is about the gift of parenting and letting go of your kid throughout different transitions in life,” Ade said. “It’s happy and sad at the same time. ‘Awaken’ is similar and is about you as an adult going through transitions in your life, opening and closing chapters of your life and letting yourself be vulnerable to new experiences.”

Ade wrote the lyrics to both songs. Joe Adamek came up with “a little riff” for “The Show,” and the band’s cello player, Cameron Fair, wrote “the riff” for “Awaken.”