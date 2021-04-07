Carthage hosting band concert, cabaret show and student recital

Carthage College’s Wind Orchestra, Concert Band and Percussion Ensemble are performing 7:30 Friday night (April 9) in A.F. Siebert Chapel.
The concert — titled “Reflections” — is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
Music from the city of New Orleans is the centerpiece of the program.
Carl Holmquist’s Symphony No. 1 — New Orleans will be performed by the Wind Orchestra. The piece’s four movements “portray the rich musical history of that city before, during and after Hurricane Katrina.”
Also — in honor of the new Carthage athletic teams’ name — the combined bands will play selections from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet “The Firebird.”
The concert begins with two selections performed by the Percussion Ensemble, directed by Professor Michael Kozakis.
“Drum Evolution” by Dave Black uses a pre-recorded soundscape as an integrated element within the music, providing a unique performing and listening experience. “Eye Irascible” by Steve Riley is a major work for eight percussionists that includes vocalizations and solistic cadenzas for each player, Kozakis said.
The next pieces are a pair of poetic selections, as played by the Concert Band, directed by Professor James Ripley.
Michael Merrill’s “Heaven Haven” was a choral setting based on the Gerard Manley Hopkins poem that was later set for winds and percussion by the composer, Ripley said. It is a part of the World Association for Symphonic Bands and Ensembles commissioned series of works for flexible instrumentation, to aid ensembles in performing music during the pandemic.
The Concert Band will also perform “Poem of the Wind” by Hirokazu Fukushima, another work written in the flexible instrumentation format, and adapted from the composer’s original setting of a wind and percussion octet.
Kenosha native and Tremper High School graduate London Roysden will be the featured soloist with the AMATI chamber winds. Roysden is a junior music major studying vocal performance and music education at Carthage.
“A New Orleans Street,” from William Grant Still’s collection of works known as “The American Scene,” opens the Wind Orchestra portion of the concert, providing a musical impression of that city’s vibrant atmosphere, Ripley said.
‘Voices of a Generation’
Carthage College’s Music Theatre Workshop performance of “Our Time: Voices of a Generation” takes place 6 p.m. Sunday (April 11).
The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
The cabaret-style performance is directed by Deonté Warren, with assistant music direction and accompaniment by Melissa Cardamone and vocal coaching by Colleen Bielman. Percussionist Justin Hall is also featured.
Each semester, the Carthage Music Theatre Department presents a Music Theatre Workshop show. These productions have included full-length musicals, new works, staged readings and cabaret-style shows.
This year’s cabaret-style production showcases a collection of songs and spoken word pieces that “reflect a range of experiences and perspectives from the points of view of the students involved,” Warren said. “The show highlights everything from the pressures of social media, growing pains, political unrest, violence and social justice, to relationships, joy and taking command of the time awarded to each of us and how we spend it.”
“Generation” features established musical theater, pop and jazz pieces, including songs from “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Glee” and Billie Eilish, as well as original student work.
Through solos, duets and group numbers, “these performances have something that everyone can connect with,” Warren said. “So grab some popcorn, relax and enjoy ‘Our Time: Voices of a Generation’ from the comfort of your home.”
Student recital
Loretta Hanson-Cook will perform her vocal recital, “Someone You’d Be Proud Of,” at 8 p.m. April 15 in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
The concert recital is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
She will perform songs from “Legally Blonde,” “My Fair Lady,” “Cinderella,” “The Addams Family” and other Broadway productions.
The program will also feature “I’m Not at All in Love” from “The Pajama Game”; “No More Wasted Time” from “If/Then”; and “Someone You’d Be Proud Of” from “The In-Between.”
Hanson-Cook will perform duets with Trevor McDonald and David Stoffle. Melissa Cardamone will be accompanying Hanson-Cook throughout her recital.
For a link to the live streams of these performances, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/