Carthage hosting band concert, cabaret show and student recital

Carthage College’s Wind Orchestra, Concert Band and Percussion Ensemble are performing 7:30 Friday night (April 9) in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

The concert — titled “Reflections” — is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.

Music from the city of New Orleans is the centerpiece of the program.

Carl Holmquist’s Symphony No. 1 — New Orleans will be performed by the Wind Orchestra. The piece’s four movements “portray the rich musical history of that city before, during and after Hurricane Katrina.”

Also — in honor of the new Carthage athletic teams’ name — the combined bands will play selections from Igor Stravinsky’s ballet “The Firebird.”

The concert begins with two selections performed by the Percussion Ensemble, directed by Professor Michael Kozakis.

“Drum Evolution” by Dave Black uses a pre-recorded soundscape as an integrated element within the music, providing a unique performing and listening experience. “Eye Irascible” by Steve Riley is a major work for eight percussionists that includes vocalizations and solistic cadenzas for each player, Kozakis said.