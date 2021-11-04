Carthage hosting Lakeside Band Festival

Carthage College's music department is hosting the Lakeside Band Festival 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the college's A.F. Siebert Chapel.

The festival gives young instrumentalists a chance to interact with top performers from America and abroad.

This year, the theme is “Find Your Wings.”

High school students spend all day at the festival, wrapping up with a concert that combines the high school students with Carthage’s Wind Orchestra.

The Lakeside Band Festival has brought is musical talent from all over the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The first festival featured Larry Combs, who formerly played principal clarinet in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Carthage Professor James Ripley is the director of the event and will conduct the Lakeside Band Festival concert.

Two works will be performed by the festival-goers and students: Alfred Reed’s “Alleluia, Laudamus Te” and Igor Stravinsky’s “Berceuse and Finale” from “The Firebird.” Carthage’s Wind Orchestra will also treat the crowd to a performance of Omar Thomas’s “Come Sunday.”

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance. To obtain tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Visit the #StaySafeCarthage Fine Arts Events page for safety protocols.

