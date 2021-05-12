Carthage Musical Theatre Workshop presents "Songs for a New World'

Carthage College’s Music Theatre Workshop presents “Songs for a New World,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (May 14-15) in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

Performances are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.

This cycle of songs written by Jason Robert Brown is directed by Tommy Novak, with music direction by Melissa Cardamone and choreography by Mijiang He.

Every January (called “J-Term” at Carthage and featuring special four-week classes), the Carthage music theater department presents a workshop show.

These productions have included full-length musicals, new works, staged readings and cabaret-style performances. With the shift to “May Term” for the 2020-21 academic year, students in the Music Theatre Workshop program are performing this show.

Brown’s song cycle has been performed many times all over the world after debuting Off-Broadway in 1995.

The show is a collection of songs paired together by one common theme: “the moment of decision.” Characters tell stories of romance, growing up and letting go of the past, all through song.