Carthage Musical Theatre Workshop presents "Songs for a New World'

Carthage College’s Music Theatre Workshop presents “Songs for a New World,” with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (May 14-15) in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.
Performances are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
This cycle of songs written by Jason Robert Brown is directed by Tommy Novak, with music direction by Melissa Cardamone and choreography by Mijiang He.
Every January (called “J-Term” at Carthage and featuring special four-week classes), the Carthage music theater department presents a workshop show.
These productions have included full-length musicals, new works, staged readings and cabaret-style performances. With the shift to “May Term” for the 2020-21 academic year, students in the Music Theatre Workshop program are performing this show.
Brown’s song cycle has been performed many times all over the world after debuting Off-Broadway in 1995.
The show is a collection of songs paired together by one common theme: “the moment of decision.” Characters tell stories of romance, growing up and letting go of the past, all through song.
Audience members might recognize well-known tunes in the piece, including “Just One Step,” “Stars and the Moon,” “King of the World” and “Hear my Song.”
“Songs for a New World” will feature solos, duets, trios and group numbers.
Student recitals
Nathan Takahashi will perform his vocal recital 7:30 p.m. Saturday (May 15) in the H.F. Johnson Recital Hall.
The concert recital is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.
Takahashi will perform the complete “Dichterliebe” by Robert Schumann. Additionally, he will perform various vocal repertoire from a variety of genres. Professor Gregory Berg will accompany him throughout the recital.
Monday night at 7:30 p.m., Katiann Nelson will perform her piano recital, called “Plan B.”
Nelson will perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, “Appassionata,” op. 57 during her recital. She will also perform Lili Boulanger’s “Trois Morceaux (Three Pieces).” The first woman to win the Prix de Rome composition prize, Boulanger composed multiple piano and chamber works throughout her lifetime.
Rounding out the recital is Amy Beach’s “Piano Concerto in C-Sharp Minor op. 45,” accompanied by Professor Deborah Masloski. An early American composer, Beach was the youngest member of the “Second New England School” and composed in a late Romantic style. Her “Gaelic” symphony is considered one of the best early American symphonies and is one of the first prominent large-scale musical pieces written by an American woman.