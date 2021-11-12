Carthage Philharmonic performing free concert on Nov.14

The Carthage Philharmonic Orchestra — a music ensemble that “specializes in orchestral repertoire and goes to great lengths to give chamber ensembles the opportunity to perform in piano trios and string ensembles” — is performing a free concert Sunday.

The program starts at 1 p.m. in Siebert Chapel on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Road.

The orchestra is conducted by Professor E. Edward Kawakami, the college’s director of orchestral projects and assistant professor of music.

On Sunday, the orchestra will perform Haydn Symphony No. 85, popularly known as “La Reine.”

“La Reine” is one out of six Paris symphonies written by Joseph Haydn in 1786. The symphony is split into four forms (“Vivace,” “Allegretto,” “Allegretto” again and “Presto”). Each form is faster than the last, which “will seize the audience’s attention and have them on the edge of their seats,” Kawakami said.

The centerpiece of the concert is Fanny Mendelssohn’s “Overture in C.”

Mendelssohn was a female composer and writer from the mid-19th century, a time when women were discouraged from working and voting, much less conducting and composing music.

Despite those obstacles, Mendelssohn managed to write more than 460 pieces of music. Her works “were beautifully constructed and rivaled the works of Felix Mendelssohn, who was her brother and a renowned composer,” Kawakami said. “The Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of ‘Overture in C’ will show the audience just how talented Fanny Mendelssohn truly was.”

To obtain free reserved seating tickets, log on at www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Note: Masks are required for all audience members. To find out how to livestream the concert, go to www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.

