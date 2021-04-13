Carthage Philharmonic Strings performing online concert

The Carthage College Philharmonic Strings will perform 7:30 Saturday night (April 17) in A.F. Siebert Chapel.

The concert is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams.

The Philharmonic will feature an orchestral arrangement of Dimitri Shostakovich’s "String Quartet No. 8."

The piece is dedicated to “the victims of fascism and war,” with each movement flowing directly into the next. "The string orchestra becomes metallic and gritty, screaming out in anger and anguish," according to concert organizers.

The Philharmonic will also perform "Sinfonia Concertante No. 2 in G" by Chevalier Saint-George.

A contemporary of Mozart’s, Saint-George was one of the first African-European composers to become famous in Western art music. In addition to composing, he was known for his violin performances and his directorship of Paris’s Concert des Amateurs, one of the best orchestras in France at the time.

Carthage graduate Ruth Gray wrotes an orchestral score and provided updated orchestral parts for this performance of the piece.