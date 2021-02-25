Carthage students presenting recitals

Carthage College’s music performances continue with a Tuesday evening student recital featuring violinist Azniv Khaligian.
The show is open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recital for free online via Carthage’s live stream.
The recital will stream starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (March 2).
“While Carthage has had to adapt to COVID-19 and other challenging circumstances, students are still hard at work perfecting their musical understanding,” Carthage music department officials said.
Khaligian’s recital, called “Range,” features guest artist Yuhan Xue.
Khaligian will open her recital with Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sonata for Piano and Violin No. 1 in D major.” She will follow the sonata with the song poem “In Honor of the Ashughs” by Soviet Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian.
Khaligian will then perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Partita for Violin No. 2 in D minor,” concluding her recital with “Zigeunerweisen” by Pablo de Sarasate.
For more information about fine arts performances, go to www.carthage.edu/fine-arts/ or call 262-551-5859. For a link to the live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/
Coming up
Vocalist Morgan Taylor will perform her senior recital at 2 p.m. on March 7.
Her performance is called “Morgan Discovers There is More Than French Art Songs” and will be performed in the H. F. Johnson Recital Hall.
Taylor will begin her recital with a set of Italian Handel arias, with a harpsichord accompaniment. After those performances, she will perform a set of German Romantic art songs. She will continue with a set of art songs by Pyotr Ilich Tchaikovsky. She will then perform arrangements of various English and American folk songs.
Rounding out the recital is a set of French mélodie. Pianist Nicholas Renkosik will accompany Taylor throughout her recital.
For a link to the live stream, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/