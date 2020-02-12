Carthage Trio performing in Siebert Chapel

The Carthage Trio — which this year is focusing on the influential works of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven — is performing 7:30 Monday night (Feb. 17) in the college’s Siebert Chapel.

Beethoven’s chamber music alone consists of 16 string quartets, five string quintets, seven piano trios, five pieces for string trio and a dozen works for wind instruments. Songs that will be featured during Monday’s performance include Beethoven’s “Sonata Op. 69 for piano and cello No.3” and Beethoven’s “Variations Op. 121a for piano, violin, and cello.”

The recital will feature Wael Farouk on the piano, Herine Coetzee Koschak on the cello and Andrew Williams playing the violin.

Farouk, an assistant professor of music at Carthage, has an impressive track record, having performed all over the world on five different continents. He directs the Carthage keyboard studies program and oversees the Carthage Arts Academy in Kenosha.

Koschak is a founder of the Fifth House Ensemble in Chicago and has performed with many well-known orchestras, on national radio stations and on concert stages.

Williams is an adjunct professor of violin at Carthage and teaches at the nationally renowned Merit School of Music. He is also a member of the Fifth House Ensemble.