Chicago blues musician playing in Kenosha

Chicago blues musician Tail Dragger (born James Yancy Jones in Altheimer, Ark., on Sept. 30, 1940) is performing with Kenosha’s own Frank Falduto at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

The two will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 4).

Tail Dragger has remained a presence on Chicago’s west side blues circuit for many years and has often been compared to blues legend Howlin’ Wolf, who reportedly once said of Tail Dragger: “One day, this boy gonna take my place.”

Known as a dramatic showman, Tail Dragger also possesses one of the most authentic and distinct Chicago Blues voices, according to show organizers. His “American People” album was described as “tour de force Chicago Blues” in Blues Revue. His first DVD was chosen by Living Blues magazine as the Blues DVD of the Year in 2005.

Tail Dragger, a Delmark Records recording artist, has recorded and played with many Chicago blues greats during his long career.

In the last several years, his chief accompanist is guitarist and vocalist Falduto, along with Falduto’s assorted Patio Daddi-O’s.

Falduto, a Kenosha native now residing in Chicago, is a former local educator and music journalist who continues to teach music and perform in Kenosha.

“This is a rare opportunity to hear the real Chicago blues by one of the living masters in Wisconsin, at a great blues-friendly venue, for no cover,” Falduto said.

