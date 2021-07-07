Country Thunder rolling into Twin Lakes July 15-18

TWIN LAKES — Country Thunder returns to the Town of Randall festival site from July 15-18 in a big way: with Dustin Lynch kicking off the bash and Blake Shelton closing out the four-day lineup.
All 2020 ticketing options will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates. Fans do not have to do a thing.
Lynch, who has seven No. 1 hits and four top five albums, and Shelton, with his 11 best-selling albums and 28 No. 1 singles, will be joined by Kane Brown as headliners for the festival.
Four-day general admission passes, single-day tickets, reserved seating and camping information is available at CountryThunder.com.
The music festival — returning in 2021 after missing out in 2020 — had a lineup change in April.
Eric Church was named as a new headliner at Country Thunder Wisconsin to replace Morgan Wallen, who canceled all performances this summer.
“In many ways, Eric Church is the epitome of what fans expect from a Country Thunder headliner,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a statement. “The last time he played in Twin Lakes might be the biggest crowd we’ve ever had in these parts.”
Church will take the stage Friday, July 16, during the four-day festival, scheduled to take place July 15-18 just outside Twin Lakes.
The headline schedule is: Lynch opening the festival on Thursday, Church on Friday, Brown on Saturday and Shelton closing it out on Sunday.
Wallen faced backlash and publicly apologized in February after a video surfaced in which he used a racial slur. He announced the cancellation of his performances this summer via a four-page handwritten letter to fans.
“I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself,” the letter reads. “I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. I’ve needed this time off.”
Country Thunder Wisconsin, canceled last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is honoring tickets purchased last year.
Other acts scheduled to perform include Russell Dickerson, Chris Lane, HARDY, Clay Walker, Tanya Tucker, Chicks With Hits (featuring Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzie Bogguss), Neal McCoy, Parker McCollum, Kameron Marlowe, Parmalee, Sykamore, Jenny Tolman, Seaforth, Meghan Patrick, Nolan Sotillo and Ashland Craft.
The annual country music festival showcases headliners and up-and-coming acts to a crowd of thousands.
Along with the high-profile and award-winning acts come plenty of vendors and campers.
The festival usually attracts some 100,000 people annually during its four-day run.
For more information, go to www.countrythunder.com/wi
Show your vaccination cardShowing a vaccination card at Country Thunder will get patrons a chance to win a signed guitar or an onstage seat during performances of headline acts during the music festival.
The incentives were announced last month by Country Thunder General Manager Kim Blevins in an email to Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.
“We will ask vaccinated patrons to show their vaccination card at the Information Booth on site for a chance to win a guitar signed by all the artists performing at the event,” Blevins wrote. “We only get 12 signed per show, so it is probably the best incentive we can offer.”
Blevins said an additional incentive will be offered: onstage seating for two during the evening’s headline performance.
Freiheit shared the information with the Kenosha County Board, which unanimously approved the Activity Control License for the event. In addition to the incentives, Blevins said the main entrance walkway will be enlarged to “avoid the bottleneck of people that often happens at a certain part of the day.”
The festival’s COVID-19 Management Plan states Country Thunder will request that those attending the event provide a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination record prior to attending. It’s a measure being used at other large music festivals set to resume throughout the nation.