Downtown venues hosting July 24 music festival

Most big events have returned this summer — drawing crowds to everything from the Fourth of July fireworks to weekly outdoor concerts — but the Taste of Wisconsin festival won’t be back until 2022.

That left a big hole in the local outdoor festival season.

More than 40,000 people attended the Taste of Wisconsin festival each summer along Kenosha’s lakefront, until COVID-19 scuttled the 2020 and 2021 events.

Its absence this summer has left a void for folks who enjoyed the festival’s food, drink and live music, but 58 Below and Fusion are hoping to help ease the pain — at least in part — by hosting a live music festival Saturday (July 24).

The Downtown venues are both featuring live music and food.

At 58 Below, 504 58th St., the music is outside, featuring the bands Lunde (4 to 5:30 p.m.), 89 Mojo (6 to 7:30 p.m.) and The Unusual Suspects (8 to 10 p.m.) in the venue’s parking lot.

As for food, “we have three food trucks coming — Fry Daddy, the Nacho Queen and Roll with It, which serves egg rolls,” said Pete Pedicone. He books bands and does social media for the club that was co-owned by his late brother Dominic Pedicone, who was also a member of 89 Mojo. Dominic’s wife, Michelle, operates the club now.