Fine Arts at First series returns with Philomusica String Quartet

The Fine Arts at First concert series continues with a performance by the Milwaukee-based Philomusica String Quartet.

The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St. Admission is free.

The Milwaukee-based quartet — made up of violinists Jeanyi Kim and Sascha Mandl, violist Nathan Hackett and cellist Adrien Zitoun — will be performing works that span from the Baroque to the Romantic period. Four Fugues from “The Art of the Fugue” by J.S. Bach, “String Quartet No. 17 in B-Flat Major, K. 458” (“The Hunt”) by W.A. Mozart and the “String Quartet in C minor” by Max Bruch are part of the program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The critically acclaimed Philomusica String Quartet is the resident quartet at Wisconsin Lutheran College and was formed in 2008 to “create an outlet for sharing and expressing their love of chamber music,” according to concert organizers. “Each musician brings to the quartet a wealth of experience as versatile performer and educator.”

In addition to their own Milwaukee concert series, now in its 12th season, the Philomusica Quartet has performed at institutions such as Yale University, Roosevelt University, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, UW-Milwaukee, Lakeland College, Nicolet College and the Oconomowoc Arts Center.