Free live streams of Carthage Philharmonic Strings and Racine Symphony offered on Feb. 27

Two free live streamed concerts with area groups are available online this evening:

Carthage College’s Philharmonic Strings are performing at 7:30 p.m. in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

All Carthage shows this semester are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch the recital for free online via Carthage’s live stream.

The Carthage Philharmonic, conducted by Professor E. Edward Kawakami, is “a versatile ensemble that performs standard orchestral repertoire and offers opportunities for smaller chamber ensembles working under faculty guidance, such as string ensembles and piano trios,” according to Carthage officials.

Tonight’s concert will feature Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings in C major, Op. 48.”

For more information about fine arts performances, go to www.carthage.edu/fine-arts/ or call 262-551-5859. For a link to the live streams, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

The Racine Symphony Orchestra offers a free live stream of its Winter Masterworks Concert at 7:30 tonight.

The performance can be viewed on the group’s YouTube Channel.