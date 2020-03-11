Kenosha Symphony playing Broadway-themed show

The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra, celebrating its 80th season, continues its season Saturday night in the Ralph J. Houghton Performance Center at Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

The program’s theme is Broadway hits, featuring music from the shows “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Cinderella,” “Wicked,” “Carousel,” “The Producers,” “She Loves Me,” “Chicago,” “Showboat,” “The Sound of Music” and “The King and I.”

Joining the symphony are guest vocalists Angela Yu and Austin Merschdorf. Yu is a Carthage College graduate and a soprano; Merschdorf is a baritone.

The symphony is conducted by Robert G. Hasty, who is in his sixth year as the Kenosha Symphony’s musical director. Hasty also conducts the Chamber Orchestra and Philharmonic at Northwestern University, where he serves as the associate director of orchestras. He is also artistic director of the orchestra division of the International Schools of Choral Music Society.

Hasty also continues to perform as a freelance violinist and violist. He is currently living out a long-held musical fantasy as a fiddler, performing and recording with the band for singer-songwriter Christina Trulio.