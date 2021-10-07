KR Bluegrass Band hosting two-day music festival

RACINE — KR Bluegrass Band — a Southeastern Wisconsin group that has been performing together for 13 years — is hosting "Bluegrass Sampler," a Bluegrass music festival featuring several bands.
The two-day indoor event is Nov. 5-6 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Racine.
Nine local, regional and national bluegrass bands will be performing. Concerts are 6 to 9 Friday evening, noon to 3:50 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening. There will also be breakout areas for beginner musicians to play with experienced bluegrass musicians.
"After attending several events like this one in southern Illinois, we just had to bring the experience of traditional bluegrass music to Southeastern Wisconsin," said Kathy Dahl, a member of KR Bluegrass Band. "This is a family friendly, wholesome festival that promotes the authentic bluegrass sound."
Bands performing are: Williamson Branch, Art Stevenson & High Water, Flat Creek Hwy, Soggy Prairie, Milbillies, Audie Blaylock & Redline, Fox Crossing Stringband, Bluegrass All Stars and KR Bluegrass Band.
KR Bluegrass Band "started out by hosting a bluegrass jam at Apple Holler," Dahl said. When the gathering outgrew that space, it moved to Route 20, a music venue on Highway 20 in Sturtevant, just west of I-94.
"We are still at Route 20," Dahl said. "We host the bluegrass jam the first and third Thursday of every month."
While the band has organized smaller "sampler" events in the spring and the fall, "this is the biggest event we've done," Dahl said. "We're really excited. We would be happy with 150 people, and we've already sold 75 tickets in advance."
"We were able to hire national acts Williamson Branch and Audie Blaylock & Redline," Dahl said, "and we'll draw local fans for our local groups, too."
Dahl said this event and others like it help with "our mission, which is to preserve the integrity of the sound of bluegrass music."
The cost is $35 for a weekend pass (purchased before Oct. 17; $45 at the door). The cost for Friday only is $15 at the door. To attend on Saturday only is $30. Note: Payment at the door is cash or check only. (If you're making a hotel reservation, mention the Bluegrass Sampler to get a special room rate.)