KR Bluegrass Band hosting two-day music festival

RACINE — KR Bluegrass Band — a Southeastern Wisconsin group that has been performing together for 13 years — is hosting "Bluegrass Sampler," a Bluegrass music festival featuring several bands.

The two-day indoor event is Nov. 5-6 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Racine.

Nine local, regional and national bluegrass bands will be performing. Concerts are 6 to 9 Friday evening, noon to 3:50 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening. There will also be breakout areas for beginner musicians to play with experienced bluegrass musicians.

"After attending several events like this one in southern Illinois, we just had to bring the experience of traditional bluegrass music to Southeastern Wisconsin," said Kathy Dahl, a member of KR Bluegrass Band. "This is a family friendly, wholesome festival that promotes the authentic bluegrass sound."

Bands performing are: Williamson Branch, Art Stevenson & High Water, Flat Creek Hwy, Soggy Prairie, Milbillies, Audie Blaylock & Redline, Fox Crossing Stringband, Bluegrass All Stars and KR Bluegrass Band.

KR Bluegrass Band "started out by hosting a bluegrass jam at Apple Holler," Dahl said. When the gathering outgrew that space, it moved to Route 20, a music venue on Highway 20 in Sturtevant, just west of I-94.