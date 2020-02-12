KUSD Choral Festival is Saturday

Choral Festival tickets are also on sale at kusd.edu/finearts. All seats are reserved. Patrons can choose between the fieldhouse performance venue ($10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens) or live-feed video auditorium seating ($4). The performance will also be streamed live on Channel 20 and the KUSD YouTube stream. Note: This event traditionally sells out, and tickets cannot be guaranteed at the door.