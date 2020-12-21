Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
First off, Merry Christmas Eve. You made it this far in 2020. One more week to go. I know many of you lost a lot this year but be thankful that you woke up today. One of the things this year has taught us is that life is precious. I wish you all great tidings of joy.
* *
What do you call a female rocker? A rocker. You got chops, that’s all that matters. One of those rockers is Ronnie Nyles. She will be performing Friday, December 25 at Rustic Road Brewing Co. Nyles is a musician that is always busy, having performed throughout the US, Canada, Australia and Europe. For this show the singer will be performing solo. Nyles is blessed with an expressive voice that allows her to nail raspy roots rock, smoky blues, rocknroll, country and acoustic folk. The artist is equally loved by her legion of fans and critically, having won multiple nominations and eight WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) awards including four “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards, two “People’s Choice” awards and two “Contemporary / Pop Artist of the Year” awards.
Ronnie Nyles will perform Friday, December 26 at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 6th Ave.
* *
Oh, that Pat Garrett. How many band names have been associated with him? The new one that he will be performing with Saturday, December 26 at Union Park Tavern is Dead Dog Creek. Joining Garrett are Mike Walsh (Floyd's Torpedo Lounge) on drums, Keith Bolog (the Cow Ponies) on pedal steel and lead guitar, and Eric Nelson (American Folk/ Dillweeds) on bass. According to Garrett, “All the songs we perform that night will be my original songs from the last 30 years. Most of them never performed before. We have been told that we are too country!” Well, last I looked, Country music seems pretty popular
Pat Garrett and Dead Dog Creek perform Saturday, December 26 at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
* * *
Big Mak is back. The Bruce Mak Trio will perform their monthly Sazzy B show starting at 8:30pm Saturday, December 26. In addition to guitarist Mak, the Trio is comprised of excellent musicians Thomas Selear on drums and bassist Joe Olson. The three can pretty much nail anything but go for a wide ranging Jazz feel here. In addition to Mak's originals, you can expect anything from original arrangements of Duke Ellington and Thelonius Monk to breezy tunes with Latin and Caribbean beats. I realize it is a Holiday weekend at a restaurant but try not to talk over the band. You’re having fun. They are working hard for you.
The Bruce Mak Trio performs 8:30pm Saturday, December 26 at Sazzy B, 5623 6th Ave.
* *
No. I haven’t forgotten you folks that would rather stay in and stream music. Emily and Jtron from the Fuzzbox DJs are still doing their Friday night mega Live Streams. The Chicago DJs describe themselves as “Dance music for Punk Rockers – Noise Music for Club Kids –
World Music for Space Freaks “ The roughly five hour marathons hit on post-punk, soul, indie/noise rock, hip-hop, disco, international pop, electro, psychedelia, mashups, remixes, and "misc.".
Fuzzbox DJs will Live Stream spin from 9pm Friday, December 25 to 2am. Go to twitter.com/fuzzboxchicago to catch
the Stream.
* *
Cy Costabile will be back at the Union Park Tavern again Sunday, December 27 for some Cy's Piano Jams. I don’t like tossing the word legend around much, but Costabile’s music career is pretty epic. Along with many other groups, the drummer/pianist has performed with Paul Cebar and John Sieger's R&B Cadets, Starboys, Ash Can School, Hot Canary, The Jill Plaisted Band and Big Nick & the Cydecos. Yeah, he is well seasoned. It’s an early show running from 4-7pm. According to Cy, the weekly shows hit on jazz, swing, country, rhythm, blues, rockabilly, New Orleans gumbo, originals and every weekend a Starboys archival release.
Cy Costabile will present Cy's Piano Jams 4-7pm Sunday, December 27 at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
* *
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please email me - pjfineran@gmail.com - your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. If I don’t know about it, I won’t write it up. Thanks for keeping music live. Concert-goers, please make sure to double check with the band or venue. Things can change. Stay Safe
