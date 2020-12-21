Local music: A mix of live, streaming shows

First off, Merry Christmas Eve. You made it this far in 2020. One more week to go. I know many of you lost a lot this year but be thankful that you woke up today. One of the things this year has taught us is that life is precious. I wish you all great tidings of joy.

What do you call a female rocker? A rocker. You got chops, that’s all that matters. One of those rockers is Ronnie Nyles. She will be performing Friday, December 25 at Rustic Road Brewing Co. Nyles is a musician that is always busy, having performed throughout the US, Canada, Australia and Europe. For this show the singer will be performing solo. Nyles is blessed with an expressive voice that allows her to nail raspy roots rock, smoky blues, rocknroll, country and acoustic folk. The artist is equally loved by her legion of fans and critically, having won multiple nominations and eight WAMI (Wisconsin Area Music Industry) awards including four “Female Vocalist of the Year” awards, two “People’s Choice” awards and two “Contemporary / Pop Artist of the Year” awards.