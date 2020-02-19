Local music: Busy weekend for live music

So you want to check out some live music and you like a bunch of styles but don’t want to run all over town. What do you do? Well, if those styles include funk, soul, R&B, jazz and hip hop, you won’t be disappointed if you go to the Union Park Tavern Friday night. That’s where Miss B Haven will be performing. Yeah, they do hits from all those genres, plus original music.

The band is comprised of Haven Wells on vocals and various instruments, Oscar Mercadillo on guitar, Shane Madsen on drums, Pierce McVeigh on bass and Damien McCray on backup percussion. These are some talented cats that you should check out. My understanding is that Friday’s show is going to have a bit of a focus on guitarist Mercadillo.

Miss B Haven performs Friday night (Feb. 21) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Brat Stop show

Country and hip hop. Yup, they have a tendency to rule the top of the pop charts.

You can catch a double bill of country and hip hop Saturday night at the Brat Stop Saturday.