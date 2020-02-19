Local music: Busy weekend for live music

A founding member of one of the world’s most popular rock bands is returning to his old stomping grounds for a show with his new band.
Victor Delorenzo (formerly of the Violent Femmes) and Janet Schiff form the chamber rock duo Nineteen Thirteen, performing Friday at Public Craft Brewing Co.
It’s a simple set-up: Delorenzo on the drum kit and Schiff on her cello, but the sound is far from run of the mill.
The unique duo got their name from Schiff’s cello, which was built in Romania in 1913. Nineteen Thirteen has been featured on PBS’s The Arts Page, NPR’s Lake Effect, MSNBC and Modern Drummer Magazine and has performed in venues from clubs to art museums. The sound is mysterious, smart and sexy and is well worth a listen.
Nineteen Thirteen performs starting at 8 Friday night (Feb. 21) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 716 58th St.
Birthday bash
Among the Keno-Core crowd, and well beyond for that matter, Tim King is a music legend in town.
Currently, he plays guitar and sings with Republicans on Welfare and Donoma, but the list goes far deeper.
King’s birthday is coming up, and the epicenter of Keno-Core, Hattrix, is throwing an appropriate party for him. There will be four bands taking the stage to honor King and to rock the place.
The music will be loud, fast and furious with Republicans on Welfare, Stay Up All Night and Fight, The Last One and Yates Kids all playing. Happy Birthday Tim, love ya.
The Tim King Birthday Bash starts at 8 Friday night (Feb. 21) at Hattrix, 2425 60th St.
Chicago Koto Group
Do you remember the first couple of times you picked up a guitar and tried to tune it? It was a little frustrating, right? I mean, turning those pegs back and forth to keep six strings in synch was a challenge. Well, try working a Koto, a 13-string instrument.
You can see these bad boys in action at noon on Friday when the Chicago Koto Group performs at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series.
The Koto is the national instrument of Japan and is nearly 6 feet in length.The 13 strings are usually strung over 13 movable bridges along the width of the instrument. There is also a 17-string variant. Try keeping that in tune! Well, the Chicago Koto Group can do it. This is authentic. This is real. This is calling out for you.
The Chicago Koto Group performs at noon Friday (Feb. 21) in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the UW-Parkside campus, 900 Wood Road. Admission is free.
Miss B Haven show
So you want to check out some live music and you like a bunch of styles but don’t want to run all over town. What do you do? Well, if those styles include funk, soul, R&B, jazz and hip hop, you won’t be disappointed if you go to the Union Park Tavern Friday night. That’s where Miss B Haven will be performing. Yeah, they do hits from all those genres, plus original music.
The band is comprised of Haven Wells on vocals and various instruments, Oscar Mercadillo on guitar, Shane Madsen on drums, Pierce McVeigh on bass and Damien McCray on backup percussion. These are some talented cats that you should check out. My understanding is that Friday’s show is going to have a bit of a focus on guitarist Mercadillo.
Miss B Haven performs Friday night (Feb. 21) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Brat Stop show
Country and hip hop. Yup, they have a tendency to rule the top of the pop charts.
You can catch a double bill of country and hip hop Saturday night at the Brat Stop Saturday.
The country music sets will be delivered by the hugely popular Bella Cain. The band is a regular at bigger Midwest music fests as well as top stages. They put on a full show and don’t just go through the motions. They will play the first and third hourlong sets of the night.
The hip hop part of the night will be presented by Too White Crew. They do hits from the golden era of hip hop with all live (no tracks) music from a six-piece band along with “Fly Girl” dancers. They will play the second and fourth hourlong sets.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with Bella Cain starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online only at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4463195 and run just over $20 with service fees.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.