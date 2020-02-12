Local music: Busy weekend for live music

First off, happy Valentine’s Day to all you lovers out there. For those of you, like me, who save your love for your dogs and live music, I’ve got you covered.

Let’s start with a place that lovers of music and beer will appreciate. Would You Kindly? will perform Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewery. I’ve mentioned the band before but haven’t properly introduced everyone. The eclectic, very melodic indie rock band is comprised of lead singer Gina DiSalvo, guitarist Paul Hoskins, violinist Kathleen Nottingham, bassist Daniel Harrison and drummer Jake Kleinhardt. They play a mix of original tunes and covers, so they can appeal to a lot of audiences. The band will have their new demo available at the show. This is a band on a definite upward trajectory.

Would You Kindly? performs from 6 to 9 Saturday night (Feb. 15) at Rustic Road Brewery, 5706 Sixth Ave.

Downtown Babes