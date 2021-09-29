Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The band members know their stuff, having performed more than 5,000 shows in clubs, fairs, festivals and stadiums around the country.

Don’t let the number of years they have been around turn you off. Heartsfield can still bring it. They have sold millions of records and played to millions of fans. Their sets concentrate on their hits and fan favorites, with well-known covers of other acts they have toured with, including the Doobie Brothers, Stephen Stills, Creedence Clearwater Revival and others.

There is a $10 admission, and seats will sell. Try to get a spot in advance at https://heartsfield.brownpapertickets.com.

Hartsfield performs Saturday (Oct. 2) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.

It’s a zombie bike ride!

The Return of the Ride of the Living Dead is back Saturday. This is a truly unique Kenosha experience.

In a nutshell, you get on your bicycle — while made up in some gruesome spooky season makeup and clothing — and pedal from bar to bar. It’s surprisingly safe and orderly and the great news is that there is live music at many of the stops.

First, the meet-up is at Cheers, 4619 Eighth Ave., at noon.