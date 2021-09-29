Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

There is no room for deniers. Fall is here — and that means a lot of fun outdoor events.
One new event is the YMCA Fall Fest on Saturday.
Since it is the YMCA, the event will combine family, fitness and fun. For those of you whose exercise means walking to the fridge and bathroom, there will also be beer and other beverages available, food trucks and local vendors. Also on tap: A bags tournament, painting — face, pumpkin and rocks — and some great local live music.
Vinyl Remix, made up of most of the New Vinyl members, will perform early, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Next up, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., is the “Chicago’s Blues Kitten,” Ivy Ford. For those who want to rock a bit more, check out Boys & Toys from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Finishing out the event from 7 to 9:30 p.m. is Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, guaranteed to make you turn around in your chair.
There is also a LiveSTRONG Fun Run/Walk and other events that require registration. Click on https://www.kenoshaymca.org/special-events/fall-fest/ to see if you can still join in for those activities.
The YMCA Fall Fest is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) at the YMCA, 7101 53rd St. Admission is free.
Rocktoberfest music
Racine has a couple of good music events coming up Saturday, and they are right across the street from each other.
Three bands, including a Kenosha favorite, will perform at Rocktoberfest at the Eagles Aerie No. 281 on Main Street just north of Downtown. Indigo Canyon plays a mixture of soulful pop hits and originals. Shots ‘N Ladders plays hits from the ‘70s to today. Full Flavor is a high energy rock and bluesy hits band.
The show is a fundraiser for Wisconsin Badger Camp and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Wisconsin Badger Camp is a summer camp that serves adults and children with developmental disabilities. Sleep in Heavenly Peace fully believes that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support a child needs and the organization provides them to families.
A $10 donation gets you the music, a silent auction and raffles, George’s Tavern pizza and a warm feeling from helping others.
Indigo Canyon, Shots and Ladders and Full Flavor perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 2) as part of Rocktoberfest at the Racine Eagles Club, 319 Hamilton St. in Racine.
Heartsfield in Racine
As long as you’re in Racine for Rocktoberfest, you may want to hop across the street Saturday to George’s Tavern to check out the legendary band Heartsfield. The band has been performing since the ‘70s and was part of the pioneering wave of Americana/Southern rock/country rock genres.
The band members know their stuff, having performed more than 5,000 shows in clubs, fairs, festivals and stadiums around the country.
Don’t let the number of years they have been around turn you off. Heartsfield can still bring it. They have sold millions of records and played to millions of fans. Their sets concentrate on their hits and fan favorites, with well-known covers of other acts they have toured with, including the Doobie Brothers, Stephen Stills, Creedence Clearwater Revival and others.
There is a $10 admission, and seats will sell. Try to get a spot in advance at https://heartsfield.brownpapertickets.com.
Hartsfield performs Saturday (Oct. 2) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.
It’s a zombie bike ride!
The Return of the Ride of the Living Dead is back Saturday. This is a truly unique Kenosha experience.
In a nutshell, you get on your bicycle — while made up in some gruesome spooky season makeup and clothing — and pedal from bar to bar. It’s surprisingly safe and orderly and the great news is that there is live music at many of the stops.
First, the meet-up is at Cheers, 4619 Eighth Ave., at noon.
From there, riders go to the Yacht Club, with music by Little Couch Band; Coins Sports Bar, where Revel in Rot will perform; Hattrix, featuring Indonesian Junk; Flints Inn with Stickhorse and ending at 8 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, where Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends will ease those tired bicycling muscles.
There will also be an After-Party at The Port with music by Work Party. So get on your bikes and ride.
For full details and specials at each stop, go to “Facebook events” and search “Return of the Ride of the Living Dead.”
Salsa and Taco night
It’s time for more “Salsa and Tacos” at Kenosha Creative Space. On Tuesday, you can join in on the popular Pop-Up Latin Experience with music, dancing and tacos.
The food and drink goes from 6 to 10 p.m., with free Salsa and Bachata Dancing Lessons (7 to 7:30 p.m. and 8 to 8:30 p.m.). I believe this is using pre-recorded music, but, hey, it still looks like fun.
There is no official cover charge, but The Space is suggesting a $5 (or more) donation. Food and beverages are purchased separately. Also, in case you are wondering, there will be options for socially distanced dancing.
Salsa and Tacos @TheSpace is 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 5) at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.