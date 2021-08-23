Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

"Janet Planet is now almost certainly the best of today's jazz singers, but even more, she'd earn a high standing in any age," said music writer and critic Erik Eriksson of the Twilight Jazz headliner at Kemper Center.
Having booked the singer decades ago at Harbor Fest, I agree. So do dozens of respected magazines and experts.
More importantly, hundreds of audience members agree at every show in which Planet performs.
It is her beyond-great tone and phrasing, along with a never show-offy but always superlative delivery, that leaves audiences shaking their heads wondering why Planet isn’t a global superstar.
The self-managed and self-produced jazz and soul singer has wowed audiences across the U.S., Canada, Japan, Russia, South Africa and Europe. Closer to her Appleton home, Planet is a six-time Wisconsin Area Music Industry winner and WAMI Hall of Fame members.
A few years ago, Planet was acknowledged by the Grammy Foundation for her recording “Just Like a Woman — The Music of Bob Dylan, Vol 2.”
Janet Planet performs Tuesday night (Aug. 31) at Twilight Jazz at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. Grounds open at 6 p.m.; the music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Bring a lawn chair or blankets for seating. Food and drinks are available to purchase. Note: No carry-ins of alcohol are allowed.
Something Rotten
Have you heard The Rotten Bros. yet? Well, you've never heard them like this. On Saturday, Rick, Scott and Lemel will be joined by guitarist Terry Peterson and bassist Benjamin Holt for a show at Kenosha Fusion. The show will be a two-hour set of favorite covers, followed by an hourlong set of originals.
The band performs what they call "acoustic rhythm and grooves and low-cal jazz." With the addition of Peterson and Holt, anything is possible. Make sure you cheer as the show will be recorded live.
The Rotten Bros. with Terry Peterson and Benjamin Holt will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
PB & Jam show
Chances are that very few of you will ever see Pink, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga performing live, let alone together. You can almost, kinda do that today (Aug. 26) when Beyond The Blonde performs at Peanut Butter and Jam. The band showcases the music of those superstars and some other female artists.
For this week’s PB&J, the band will just be doing the 6 to 8 p.m. show. As for who is performing at the 11:30am show, at press time show promoters hadn’t got back to me.
Beyond the Blonde is scheduled to perform 6 to 8 p.m. today (Aug. 26) as part of Peanut Butter and Jam at Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue.
Pig roast time
“They are not long, the days of wine and roses: Out of a misty dream, our path emerges for awhile, then closes within a dream.” (Ernest Dowson, "They are Not Long"). Fortunately, the day of swine approaches. Yes, it’s time for the fifth annual pig roast at Union Park Tavern Saturday. Things kick off at 3 p.m., with music by Blues stud Terry James & the Blue Flames starting at 6 p.m.
The Fifth Annual Pig Roast at Union Park Tavern starts 3 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28), with music at 6 p.m. from Terry James and the Blue Flames.
Bella Cain in the house
One of Kenosha's favorite bands, Bella Cain, will perform Saturday night at Mason's Eatery & Pub.
The end of Summer Sizzler will feature the band that always brings the party, with music starting at 9 p.m.
Bella Cain will perform starting at 9 Saturday night (Aug. 28) at Mason's Eatery & Pub, 7000 74th Place.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.