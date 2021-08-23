Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Something Rotten

Have you heard The Rotten Bros. yet? Well, you've never heard them like this. On Saturday, Rick, Scott and Lemel will be joined by guitarist Terry Peterson and bassist Benjamin Holt for a show at Kenosha Fusion. The show will be a two-hour set of favorite covers, followed by an hourlong set of originals.

The band performs what they call "acoustic rhythm and grooves and low-cal jazz." With the addition of Peterson and Holt, anything is possible. Make sure you cheer as the show will be recorded live.

The Rotten Bros. with Terry Peterson and Benjamin Holt will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 28) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.

PB & Jam show

Chances are that very few of you will ever see Pink, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga performing live, let alone together. You can almost, kinda do that today (Aug. 26) when Beyond The Blonde performs at Peanut Butter and Jam. The band showcases the music of those superstars and some other female artists.

For this week’s PB&J, the band will just be doing the 6 to 8 p.m. show. As for who is performing at the 11:30am show, at press time show promoters hadn’t got back to me.