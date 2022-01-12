Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Signing off

It’s time to say goodbye to an old friend. Slaughter Party will perform Saturday night at George’s Tavern in Racine, along with two other bands. The “K-Town Kill Pop” band is marking frontman Ray Gallo's farewell to the band. Expect a bit more fun and rocking good times than usual.

The band will be joined by VenganzA and Grislier. VenganzA is a Racine-based punk metal band performing primarily original music. Grislier is a band that longtime music vet Tony Rogan told me about last year. It is an eclectic mix of punk-influenced music served up by former members of the bands Dick Tater, Hanging Fire, The Haz Bros, Quasi Stellar and Snooky. There’s a lot of experience here. There will be a small charge of $5 to be entertained.

Slaughter Party, VenganzA and Grislier perform starting at 8 Saturday night, Jan. 15, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.

Count Basie tribute

To say the Southport Sound Big Band has some stud musicians in their collective is a huge understatement. The 11-member show band specializes in big band jazz, Latin and rock tunes.

For their Wednesday night show at Kenosha's Fusion, it will all be about the Count. Southport Sound will take on one of the most respected and beloved song libraries in the world when they perform the music of the Count Basie Orchestra. Not sure who that was? Here’s the short bio: The Count Basie Orchestra has won every respected jazz poll in the world at least once, won 18 Grammy Awards, performed for kings, queens and other royalty and has appeared in several movies, television shows and at every major jazz festival and major concert hall in the world.

The Southport Sound performs songs from the Count Basie Orchestra's library starting at 7 Wednesday night, Jan. 19. at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. in Kenosha.

'Jamming and rocking'

Here's a new band — but most of you who follow local music will recognize the names involved. Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men will perform at the Union Park Tavern Friday night. Joining Baas are Eli Eastridge and Maxwell Melendrez, with hopefully another member in the future. According to Baas, expect a lot of jamming and rocking. These cats are pros.

Mykal Baas and the Delivery Men perform starting at 9 Friday night, Jan. 14, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Indigo Canyon show

Time to throw some ink at a venue I haven’t written about yet. Marci’s on Main in downtown Racine will play host Saturday night to Indigo Canyon. This will be the full band of Todd Steffenhagen on guitar, bass and vocals, Michelle Warnecke on bass, guitar and vocals, Jason McNeill on keyboards and vocals and guest drummer Dennis Marshall.

It will be the band’s first time at this venue, and they will bring plenty of classic rock hits to the party, along with some new original material. This is enjoyable, fun, personable stuff from a band with good chops.

Indigo Canyon's full band lineup performs Saturday night, Jan. 15, at Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St. in Racine.

Dream Bash at Creative Space

There will be a Dream Bash Saturday night at Kenosha Creative Space.

The event will feature a lot of indie music of many styles, along with a healthy selection of vending by visual artists. The "dream" part of it is a chill environment with great relaxing aesthetics and vibes.

Music will be performed by Loboz, Perception, AUSLIN, WASAIWOW, Lamont Waves, Shaggy No Scoob, Leroy Booker, Luca Mantuano and Brittany Lumley. Visual shimmer will be vended out by Garments Corp, Getlitlees Tees, Gabe Sauceda, Cole Stout, Arbitrary Creations and Photography By Nichols Adventures. It only costs $5 to take in all of this, with proceeds going to benefit the Kenosha Creative Space.

Dream Bash, featuring many music artists and visual arts and craft vendors, runs 7 to 11 Saturday night, Jan. 15, at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Kenosha. This is open to all ages.

Sunspot show

I haven’t had a chance to write up my good friend JJ McAuliffe’s Pub in a while. The southside Racine venue will have a high-energy power pop show Friday night when Madison’s Sunspot returns. The trio has mad skills and super literate lyrics set to a high octane pulse, all while having fun. The $5 cover goes to the band.

Sunspot performs starting at 9 Friday night, Jan. 14, at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road in Racine.

Sign of the times

Author's caution: Please check with venues and performers before heading out to shows. COVID is causing a lot of cancellations. With this in mind, if any performers are doing virtual shows instead of in front of audiences, let me know about that. Thank you.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

