Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

According to the band members, they are “a high energy pop/punk/alternative rock cover band.” Most of them have played in local bands in Kenosha off and on for the past 15 years. The set list hits on Blink 182, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, the Misfits, the Offspring, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory and more.

The Masquerade will perform Saturday (April 3) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The show might also be streamed. You can check for a link at the Fusion Facebook page.

Friday night jazz

I’ve been wanting to write up some Latin music for a while now, and no one was getting back to me. At least not until jazz guitarist Dave Braun reached out. The Dave Braun Trio has been a Friday night mainstay at the Hob Nob for longer than some of you have been around. While Braun is best known for performing excellent renditions of the classic jazz catalog, he says the trio also plays a lot of Latin tunes, along with other variations.

Along with others, one of Braun’s teachers was the legendary Joe Pass. He can play. Also, feel free to bring the family along; the Dave Braun Trio — with Dave joined by his wife, Paula, and son, Pete — is a family affair.