Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Friday night Spirit
First of all, no fooling in this column. Let’s start with Spirit Shakers at Fusion on Friday night. The original music groove band consists of a lot of artists you may be familiar with. Guitarist Oscar Mercadillo has performed with Mixed Company and Miss B Haven; and drummer Maxwell Melendrez has performed with The Oscillators and Sun Silo and is in Lunar Lizard. Throw bassist Eli Eastridge and singer/guitarist Malcolm Wright into the mix and it’s a pretty impressive lineup.
Spirit Shakers perform Friday (April 2) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The music starts at 8 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7. The show might also be streamed. You can check for a link at the Fusion Facebook page.
Marie Martens Trio
When you think “great Swedish imports,” guitar players may not be near the top of your list. OK, OK, of course Yngwie Malmsteen, but other than him, not so much. Let me introduce you to the Baltic blues busters in the Marie Martens Trio. OK, the rhythm section of Thomas Selear and Joe Olson is homegrown, but Martens does hail from Sweden. They will perform Saturday at Sazzy B.
Martens takes the truth and power of blues, adds some rock ‘n’ roll roots, slaps some slide and “wah wah” to it for the funky flavor. The result is a potent swamp rock party. Martens isn’t just a skilled player, she has honed her performance chops with tours of Europe and Asia as well as her adopted home of Chicago. This will be a party.
The Marie Martens Trio will perform Saturday night (April 3) at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
Bella Cain in the house
If you don’t mind a bit of a drive, local pop country band Bella Cain is performing Saturday night at the 1175 Sports Park & Eatery. The band has played pretty much everywhere in the area to big crowds. While mainly known for covering high-energy country hits, the band can step off onto other favorites, too. They have multiple singers and a ton of instruments, including horns.
1175 is in Kansasville at the intersection of highways 11 and 75. The venue is a pro setup. Tickets start at $10 and are available at 1175events.com. Doors open at 8 p.m.; the show starts at 9 p.m.
Bella Cain performs Saturday night (April 3) at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Kansasville.
Saturday night Masquerade
Here is a bit of a new one. The Masquerade will perform Saturday night at Kenosha Fusion. The band is comprised of area regulars bassist Ryan Stich, guitarist Brandon Rangel, vocalist Jeff Ferkin, guitarist Erik Ortberg and drummer Joey Miller.
According to the band members, they are “a high energy pop/punk/alternative rock cover band.” Most of them have played in local bands in Kenosha off and on for the past 15 years. The set list hits on Blink 182, Green Day, My Chemical Romance, the Misfits, the Offspring, Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory and more.
The Masquerade will perform Saturday (April 3) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The show might also be streamed. You can check for a link at the Fusion Facebook page.
Friday night jazz
I’ve been wanting to write up some Latin music for a while now, and no one was getting back to me. At least not until jazz guitarist Dave Braun reached out. The Dave Braun Trio has been a Friday night mainstay at the Hob Nob for longer than some of you have been around. While Braun is best known for performing excellent renditions of the classic jazz catalog, he says the trio also plays a lot of Latin tunes, along with other variations.
Along with others, one of Braun’s teachers was the legendary Joe Pass. He can play. Also, feel free to bring the family along; the Dave Braun Trio — with Dave joined by his wife, Paula, and son, Pete — is a family affair.
The Dave Braun Trio will perform Friday night (April 2) at the Hob Nob Restaurant, 277 Sheridan Road. Note: The group is there each Friday night.
Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up.