Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The Brewhaus Polka Kings perform starting at 3 p.m. Sunday (May 23) at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 7th St. at Pavilion No. 1 on the south end of the park.

Get ready to rock

Just over 50 years ago, Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground first belted out “Then, one fine mornin’, she puts on a New York station. They know, she don’t believe what she heard at all. She started shakin’ to that fine, fine music. You know, her life was saved by rock ‘n’ roll.”

I bring this up because there’s a whole generation of people who haven’t heard straight-up great rock ‘n’ roll. Well, you can get your chance Saturday night when Cheap Sleaze returns to the stage at Public Craft Brewing Co.

This is rock ‘n’ roll. They are far beyond what you think when you say “they rock.” It’s been 18 months since they’ve hit a stage, and they are chomping at the bit.