Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
RecPlex event
Sometimes the “B List” is a good place to be. For example, the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex will kick off summer with its Brews, Bingo & Beats 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The event will include a beer garden, food trucks, 50/50 raffles every two hours, Bingo at 4 and 6 p.m. and live music by Bootjack Road. The area band plays a mix of rocking country and some surprise jams.
Bootjack Road performs at Brews, Bingo & Beats Saturday (May 22) at Lake Andrea Beach near the RecPlex, 9900 Terwall Terrace in Pleasant Prairie.
Biergarten music
Its not quite Memorial Day, but there are more outdoor live music options this weekend. The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten is having its 2021 Opening Weekend with live music by Brewhaus Polka Kings Sunday. Always a favorite here, the Kings’ repertoire includes German, Slovenian, dance band standards, novelty tunes and even some Weird Al thrown in. In other words, they deliver Prost.
As for the Biergarten itself, there are some things you need to know before you go, so check out “Biergarten 101” at petsbiergarten.com.
The Brewhaus Polka Kings perform starting at 3 p.m. Sunday (May 23) at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 7th St. at Pavilion No. 1 on the south end of the park.
Get ready to rock
Just over 50 years ago, Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground first belted out “Then, one fine mornin’, she puts on a New York station. They know, she don’t believe what she heard at all. She started shakin’ to that fine, fine music. You know, her life was saved by rock ‘n’ roll.”
I bring this up because there’s a whole generation of people who haven’t heard straight-up great rock ‘n’ roll. Well, you can get your chance Saturday night when Cheap Sleaze returns to the stage at Public Craft Brewing Co.
This is rock ‘n’ roll. They are far beyond what you think when you say “they rock.” It’s been 18 months since they’ve hit a stage, and they are chomping at the bit.
There is a change in the band since you last heard them. Singer Carly Coda, bassist Tony Ash and guitarist Scotty Hoffman now have drummer Tommy Capponi (Scratch 45, Birth DFX) holding down the beat. There will be new songs, local art by Darrin Wolf, Michelle Ranee and Arbitrary Creations (Stephanie Donoma) and an opening set by bass and drums duo Mungo Mountain. All great. The free show starts at 9 p.m.
Cheap Sleaze and Mungo Mountain perform starting at 9 p.m. Saturday (May 22) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.
Lily Lake show
Cactii is bringing back “organic spaceship music” to the Lily Lake Resort Saturday.
If you are not familiar with these Lily Lake Resort shows, it’s more than just a show. It’s an event.
This time though, it’s just the one band.
Cactii will be playing from 6:30 to around 10 p.m. According to Mike Bielarczyk, the set will be “our usual original organic spaceship music and then some great hand-picked covers.” For the covers, think Grateful Dead, Phish, Prince and more. These Lily Lake shows are more than just music. There will be a campfire after the show and the show is all ages friendly.
Cactii will perform 6:30 to 10 Saturday night (May 22) at Lily Lake Resort, 7910 328th Ave in Burlington.
Blues Jam at Union Park Tavern
The Rhythm Dogs are as close as you can get to being a Kenosha music institution. For decades, they have brought house-breaking, booty-shaking, smile-creating blues to Kenosha, down to Chicago and beyond. On the third Thursday of every month, they host the Blues Jam at Union Park Tavern. It just so happens that this Thursday is that third Thursday.
Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is Thursday (May 20) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.