Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Where has the summer gone? It’s already time for that most iconic Kenosha party, Punx on The Pier.
The date for the concert at the foot of the North Pier Lighthouse is Saturday, starting at 1 p.m.
Believe me when I say this is a one of a kind show.
As the name suggests, the main theme is punk rock, but there will be some heavier music as well as straight up rock ‘n’ roll. Bands scheduled to perform include Republicans On Welfare, Glad Radz, Slaughter Party, Army of Cretins, The Hooks, Donoma and Ratbatspider.
If the weather is bad, the show will move inside at Hattrix (2425 60th St.). Please be careful with imbibing and/or partaking in the pit. You are on a pier, a fair distance from land. Also, don’t forget that the Punk Piknic will be happening Sunday (Sept. 5) at the same location as last year. Don’t know where that is? Ask a punk.
Punx on The Pier starts at 1 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 4) at the end of North Pier Lighthouse off Simmons Island in the Kenosha harbor.
Music at The Vault
Ivy Ford and Lunde are teaming up Sunday at The Vault in Downtown Kenosha. This combination promises to be a pretty great show.
Ford has opened for and jammed with several of Chicago’s blues greats and held her own. Lunde has not so quietly carved out space to be mentioned as one of the top rock bands in the area. On top of that, The Vault is a pretty cool venue to throw a party. Admission is $10.
Ivy Ford Band and Lunde perform starting at 8 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 5) at The Vault, 625 57th St.
Jazzy at Sazzy B
The Garside-Meyers Trio is setting up a bit of a residency at Sazzy B, with shows every other Wednesday. Sept. 8 just happens to be one of those every others. The trio — James Sodke on piano, Benjamin Holt on bass and Joshua Garside-Meyers on drums — plays songs from the Great American Songbook, with jazz by the likes of Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane and much, much more.
The Garside-Meyers Trio will perform starting 7:45 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 8) at Sazzy B, 5623 Sixth Ave.
The Big Gig
We want you to hang around Kenosha for your music entertainment, but we also realize that many of you will head up to Milwaukee for its end of Summerfest.
This will be my first year not working there, either as a stage production manager or an official stage pit photographer, since 2000.
Here are some of my picks for this weekend if you head up. Today (Sept. 2), try to get up there early for a 4:30 p.m. show by the Robert Randolph Family Band. The pedal steel guitarist is mind blowing.
On Friday (Sept. 3): I also have a soft spot in my heart for Teri Nunn of Berlin ever since hanging with her backstage for over an hour just chatting after a show. The band Berlin is performing 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Briggs Big Backyard Stage.
If I were still doing photos at Summerfest, I probably would have requested a photo pass for Zed Kenzo on Saturday (Sept. 4). The Milwaukee hip hop artist is on at 8 p.m. at the Miller Stage.
If you go to Summerfest, remember to bring your Vax Card or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Hey, it’s the rules. All the big fests are doing this. For more information, go to www.summerfest.com.
George’s Tavern music
George’s Tavern up in Racine has been booking a lot of Keno bands lately. They are reaching out to you live music lovers again on Saturday when Lunar Lizard performs there. The funky, groove band has been grabbing ears for some time now.
Lunar Lizard has a killer lineup of national champion Georgia Rae on looping fiddle and vocals, guitarist/singer Mykal Baas, drummer Max Melendrez and bass guitarist Eli Eastridge. Shows consist of a lot of the band’s original tunes, along with some well chosen covers of hits. George’s Tavern is on Main Street just north of downtown Racine. The place has been hosting live music for four decades or so.
Lunar Lizard will perform Saturday (Sept. 4) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.