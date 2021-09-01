Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Here are some of my picks for this weekend if you head up. Today (Sept. 2), try to get up there early for a 4:30 p.m. show by the Robert Randolph Family Band. The pedal steel guitarist is mind blowing.

On Friday (Sept. 3): I also have a soft spot in my heart for Teri Nunn of Berlin ever since hanging with her backstage for over an hour just chatting after a show. The band Berlin is performing 9:45 p.m. Friday at the Briggs Big Backyard Stage.

If I were still doing photos at Summerfest, I probably would have requested a photo pass for Zed Kenzo on Saturday (Sept. 4). The Milwaukee hip hop artist is on at 8 p.m. at the Miller Stage.

If you go to Summerfest, remember to bring your Vax Card or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Hey, it’s the rules. All the big fests are doing this. For more information, go to www.summerfest.com.

George’s Tavern music

George’s Tavern up in Racine has been booking a lot of Keno bands lately. They are reaching out to you live music lovers again on Saturday when Lunar Lizard performs there. The funky, groove band has been grabbing ears for some time now.