Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Summer arrived a few days ago and that means that it’s time for “SummerSin 2021,” Saturday night at Hattrix.
As expected it will be a night of heavy music, with three area bands performing and hosted by Celeste and Morgan of Hexen Arcane. Revolution-X will throw down some Midwest metal with some sleaze rock. Ratbatspider brings to the table Brew City horror punk along with, ummm, “Martian metal” influences. Well said. There’s also a cool “new to me” band on the bill. Bellhead is a Chicagoland post-punk duo of two bass guitars and a drum machine.
“SummerSin 2021” is Saturday (June 26) at Hattrix, 2425 60th St.
Union Park show
Yves François Ritmo and his band will have their first show in 2021 on Friday at Union Park Tavern.
The jazz trumpeter plays in a variety of styles and always gets the room dancing. According to François, the show will mix “swinging jazz, jump blues and rumbas.”
He will be joined by fellow trumpeter Frank Youngwerth; Marc Smierciak on clarinet and alto saxophone; guitarist Dwaine Majkrzak; Gregory Redfeairn on bass; and drummer George Lawler. Ritmo also sings. The show is early running, from 6 to 9 p.m. and is outside in the biergarten. So get ready to eat, drink and dance the conga line.
Yves François performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (June 25) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Union Park show II
Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane will be performing Saturday evening at Union Park Tavern, also outside in the venue’s biergarten. They are straightforward in their approach to music. They play songs that fall into the category of classic or “outlaw country” by the likes of Merle, Johnny and Hank as well as original tunes that don’t stray too far from that sound.
Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 26) in the outdoor biergarten at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Lakeside Lounge is back!
Did you miss the Lakeside Lounge a couple of weeks ago? Its back Thursday at Kemper Center. You can enjoy food, drinks and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday. The music will be provided by Square Wave. They describe their music “epic chill.” They range from ethereal cool to hot and unhinged, progressive improv.
The show is outside behind Kemper Center on the lakefront. The sponsor for the series is a great organization called Guitars For Vets. The nonprofit organization provides guitars and instruction to ailing and injured military veterans. Check them out at guitars4vets.org. Note: You can bring a guitar in good condition to the Lakeside Lounge as Guitars For Vets will be on site to accept donations.
Square Wave performs from 5 to 9 this evening (June 24) at Kemper Center’s Lakeside Lounge, 6501 Third Ave. The free event takes place on the east end of Kemper, near the shoreline.
George’s Tavern shows
Two of Keno’s favorite rock bands are making the short trip north to Racine Saturday to perform together at the legendary George’s Tavern, just off downtown.
It’s an early show, with Ash Can School starting at 8 p.m. and Donoma up next, playing until 11 p.m.
Ash Can School are longtime darlings of the Kenosha indie rock scene, with even Violent Femme Victor DeLorenzo once a part of the band. These days club veterans Janet Lee Aiello (vocals and guitar), David Jude Aiello (bass guitar), Guy Crucianelli (guitar) and Thomas Selear (drums) bring the fun. The music is hooky, the vocals are ear-wiggish and the result is pure enjoyment.
Donoma has long been pegged as an eclectic ensemble with the electrifying Stephanie Donoma on lead vocals and melody guitar. She is joined by Shelle Mounce on bass and backing vocals, violinist Nick Campolo, longtime KenoCore veteran Tim King on solo guitar and Darrin Wolf, formerly of Evacuate the Earth, on drums.
With the band’s newest album “American Rust”, Donoma has stripped away all but the raw honesty and power of rock ‘n’ roll and a message to change things for the better. After missing opportunities to do big things and shows last year, they are ready to rise.
Donoma and Ash Can School perform Saturday night (June 26) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine. It’s just over the Main Street Bridge just north of Downtown.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.