 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows
0 Comments
alert
Music Matters

Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Summer arrived a few days ago and that means that it’s time for “SummerSin 2021,” Saturday night at Hattrix.

As expected it will be a night of heavy music, with three area bands performing and hosted by Celeste and Morgan of Hexen Arcane. Revolution-X will throw down some Midwest metal with some sleaze rock. Ratbatspider brings to the table Brew City horror punk along with, ummm, “Martian metal” influences. Well said. There’s also a cool “new to me” band on the bill. Bellhead is a Chicagoland post-punk duo of two bass guitars and a drum machine.

“SummerSin 2021” is Saturday (June 26) at Hattrix, 2425 60th St.

Union Park show

Yves François Ritmo and his band will have their first show in 2021 on Friday at Union Park Tavern.

The jazz trumpeter plays in a variety of styles and always gets the room dancing. According to François, the show will mix “swinging jazz, jump blues and rumbas.”

He will be joined by fellow trumpeter Frank Youngwerth; Marc Smierciak on clarinet and alto saxophone; guitarist Dwaine Majkrzak; Gregory Redfeairn on bass; and drummer George Lawler. Ritmo also sings. The show is early running, from 6 to 9 p.m. and is outside in the biergarten. So get ready to eat, drink and dance the conga line.

Yves François performs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (June 25) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Union Park show II

Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane will be performing Saturday evening at Union Park Tavern, also outside in the venue’s biergarten. They are straightforward in their approach to music. They play songs that fall into the category of classic or “outlaw country” by the likes of Merle, Johnny and Hank as well as original tunes that don’t stray too far from that sound.

Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 26) in the outdoor biergarten at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Lakeside Lounge is back!

Did you miss the Lakeside Lounge a couple of weeks ago? Its back Thursday at Kemper Center. You can enjoy food, drinks and live music from 5 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday. The music will be provided by Square Wave. They describe their music “epic chill.” They range from ethereal cool to hot and unhinged, progressive improv.

The show is outside behind Kemper Center on the lakefront. The sponsor for the series is a great organization called Guitars For Vets. The nonprofit organization provides guitars and instruction to ailing and injured military veterans. Check them out at guitars4vets.org. Note: You can bring a guitar in good condition to the Lakeside Lounge as Guitars For Vets will be on site to accept donations.

Square Wave performs from 5 to 9 this evening (June 24) at Kemper Center’s Lakeside Lounge, 6501 Third Ave. The free event takes place on the east end of Kemper, near the shoreline.

George’s Tavern shows

Two of Keno’s favorite rock bands are making the short trip north to Racine Saturday to perform together at the legendary George’s Tavern, just off downtown.

It’s an early show, with Ash Can School starting at 8 p.m. and Donoma up next, playing until 11 p.m.

Ash Can School are longtime darlings of the Kenosha indie rock scene, with even Violent Femme Victor DeLorenzo once a part of the band. These days club veterans Janet Lee Aiello (vocals and guitar), David Jude Aiello (bass guitar), Guy Crucianelli (guitar) and Thomas Selear (drums) bring the fun. The music is hooky, the vocals are ear-wiggish and the result is pure enjoyment.

Donoma has long been pegged as an eclectic ensemble with the electrifying Stephanie Donoma on lead vocals and melody guitar. She is joined by Shelle Mounce on bass and backing vocals, violinist Nick Campolo, longtime KenoCore veteran Tim King on solo guitar and Darrin Wolf, formerly of Evacuate the Earth, on drums.

With the band’s newest album “American Rust”, Donoma has stripped away all but the raw honesty and power of rock ‘n’ roll and a message to change things for the better. After missing opportunities to do big things and shows last year, they are ready to rise.

Donoma and Ash Can School perform Saturday night (June 26) at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St. in Racine. It’s just over the Main Street Bridge just north of Downtown.

+3 
paddy fineran column mug

Paddy Fineran

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Music

Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

  • Updated

With a chorus that borrows its chord progression from Olivia Newton John's former No. 1 knockout "Physical" — songwriters Stephen Kipner and Terry Shaddick are credited on the song — this playful ode to making out features a shimmering disco-lite beat and a bassline that grooves for days and begs for repeat listens. (Warning: explicit lyrics.)

Cardi B, "Up"
Music

Cardi B, "Up"

  • Updated

If it's up, then it's up, then it's up, then it's stuck — in your head. Say what you will about Cardi B, but she knows how to make hits that breathe their own air and make their own space in the culture, and she's got no problem releasing them one at a time (see last summer's "WAP"), album cycles be damned. "Up" is catchy, colorful and motivational, and works just as well in the background at a summer cookout (depending on who's around, you may want to opt for the clean version) or at the gym. (Explicit lyrics, to say the least.)

Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, "Levitating"
Music

Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, "Levitating"

  • Updated

With its hand claps, nostalgic disco feels and nimble contribution from chart-topper DaBaby, "Levitating" is the mirror ball spinning, roller rink anthem that makes you want to glide across the hardwood and spin in circles. It's current and a throwback all at once, the encapsulation of Dua's current "Future Nostalgia" era.

John Mayer, "Last Train Home"
Music

John Mayer, "Last Train Home"

  • Updated

Is it summer 2021 or summer 1988? Pop-rock survivor Mayer channels Bruce Hornsby on this synth-heavy light-rock throwback, which seems custom built for cracking a cold one after mowing the lawn or taking the dog for a walk. We can't all be late night partyers or cutting edge cool kids, and "Last Train Home" is the sound of enjoying the sunshine at your own leisurely pace. If uncool is the new cool, Mayer's got the summer on lock.

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
Music

Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"

  • Updated

Can an entire album be the Song of the Summer? Teen-pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo is making a pretty good argument for the case, with her full debut album "Sour" blanketing the charts since its release last month. This punk-pop kiss-off is the current favorite to rule the airwaves — we still need justice for "deja vu," the overlooked middle child between this and "driver's license," but that's another story — which is part of a popular resurgence of guitars (remember those things?) which also includes recent hits by MGK and Willow Smith. Progress!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert