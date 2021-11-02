Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The party is for the group's latest album, “The Aftermath.”

The acoustic-electric modern indie rock band has worked hard to get to this point and has grabbed a lot of ears. As for “The Aftermath”, Would You Kindly describes the collection of songs as a story “about the trauma and continued recovery of domestic violence and abuse.”

Opening the show is another local favorite, Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Tickets for the 18-and-over show are $10 and are available at rte20.com. The venue is also a restaurant, so make it a full night out with dinner and live music.

Would You Kindly and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform starting at 8 Saturday night, Nov. 6, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in Sturtevant.

CD release party

If you want to head out a little farther from the lake in western Racine County, there’s another big concert Saturday night. This one's at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery in Kansasville.