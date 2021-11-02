Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

For as long as most folks around here can remember, it wasn’t Halloween without Dr. Destruction.
It’s a week late for the holiday, but it's never too late to get scared.
58 Below will host this year's Dr. Destruction’s Annual Dorian Gray Art Show/Halloween Bash on Saturday.
It's a celebration of Halloween, Guy Fawkes Night and Day of the Dead. There will be five bands, visual artists, Belly Dancer Tatiana and more. The bands all lean to rock and heavy, starting at 7 p.m.
Indonesian Junk plays catchy hook-infused glam punk dirtbag music reminiscent of the late '70s scene. Ratbatspider plays horror punk mashed with metal. Mommy Sez No is a Twin Cities horror tinged rock metal punk 'n' roll band. She Controls Me delivers a wide selection touching on surf music, goth, spaghetti Western, blues, horror punk and pPsychobilly. And, of course, it wouldn’t be complete without the ghoul punk rock 'n' roll tunes of Dr. Destruction’s own band, Die Monster Die.
The Dorian Gray Art Show and Concert is Saturday, Nov. 6, at 58 Below, 504 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.
Album release show
I realize that these days most people just stream music. However, there is something exciting and special about a band having an album release show. So, would you kindly accept my invitation to come out to the Would You Kindly album release show Saturday at Route 20?
The party is for the group's latest album, “The Aftermath.”
The acoustic-electric modern indie rock band has worked hard to get to this point and has grabbed a lot of ears. As for “The Aftermath”, Would You Kindly describes the collection of songs as a story “about the trauma and continued recovery of domestic violence and abuse.”
Opening the show is another local favorite, Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers. Tickets for the 18-and-over show are $10 and are available at rte20.com. The venue is also a restaurant, so make it a full night out with dinner and live music.
Would You Kindly and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform starting at 8 Saturday night, Nov. 6, at Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave. (Highway 20) in Sturtevant.
CD release party
If you want to head out a little farther from the lake in western Racine County, there’s another big concert Saturday night. This one's at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery in Kansasville.
Saint Tragedy will have its CD Release party for “Saints & Sinners” at the club that hosts local bands and big-name touring acts. Saint Tragedy is a modern, heavy-ish band with a lot of melody, chops and solid vocals. They are very good at finding a groove and a lick. They’ve been at it for quite a while and know how to deliver.
The band's special guests are Lines of Loyalty and Opshional.
You may remember Lines of Loyalty — made up of Glenn Nubz Morrison, Redo Ianni and Shane Madsen — from their time as members of Mixed Company. As an opener, they are easily a step above most.
Opshional is a Chicagoland band mixing punk and metal.
The music starts at 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 18-and-over show are $8 and are available at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/saint-tragedy-cd-release-party-live-at-1175-tickets/11432575?pl=LiveAt1175.
Saint Tragedy performs in support of the band's new CD Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1175 Sports Park & Eatery, 22840 Durand Ave. in Kansasville (at the corner of highways 11 and 75).
Cool Breeze blowing
Believe it or not, there’s more than just rock bands performing this weekend. If you prefer your music to be laid back, smooth and all that jazz, Cool Breeze is a good choice. Roger’s Randle Jr.’s project is all that and more and will be at Union Park Tavern Friday night.
The longtime sax player is joined by Eddie Muniz on keyboards, Sandee Jean on vocals and Derek Dowell on drums. The result is smooth jazz and R&B.
Cool Breeze performs Friday, Nov. 5, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.