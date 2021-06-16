Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Jon Langford and His Fancy Men are heading back into town Saturday for a show at Public Craft Brewing Co.

Langford is a founding member of the legendary punk band The Mekons, alt country superstars The Waco Brothers and many more groups. The Fancy Men hail from great bands as well, comprised of Al Doughty (Jesus Jones, Waco Brothers, Skull Orchard), John Szymanski (artistic associate at Chicago’s Neo-Futurists, Four Lost Souls) and Dan Massey (Robbie Fulks, Waco Bros.). The show will be roots music, performed with good energy and fun.

The show opener is Mock Nine, an indie pop/rock group created by Lanford’s son Tommy Langford and Mac Campbell. Any time Langford comes to town, it’s a great party.

Jon Langford and His Fancy Men perform 9 p.m. Saturday (June 19) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.

Friday night jazz

Man, jazz music was sure taught well in the Racine and Kenosha schools over the years. Going back decades, a lot of the cats are still performing and doing it well.