Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Jon Langford and His Fancy Men are heading back into town Saturday for a show at Public Craft Brewing Co.
Langford is a founding member of the legendary punk band The Mekons, alt country superstars The Waco Brothers and many more groups. The Fancy Men hail from great bands as well, comprised of Al Doughty (Jesus Jones, Waco Brothers, Skull Orchard), John Szymanski (artistic associate at Chicago’s Neo-Futurists, Four Lost Souls) and Dan Massey (Robbie Fulks, Waco Bros.). The show will be roots music, performed with good energy and fun.
The show opener is Mock Nine, an indie pop/rock group created by Lanford’s son Tommy Langford and Mac Campbell. Any time Langford comes to town, it’s a great party.
Jon Langford and His Fancy Men perform 9 p.m. Saturday (June 19) at Public Craft Brewing Co., 628 58th St.
Friday night jazz
Man, jazz music was sure taught well in the Racine and Kenosha schools over the years. Going back decades, a lot of the cats are still performing and doing it well.
The James Yorgan Sextet has many of those top players in the combo. They will perform Friday night at the Moose Lodge.
Upright bassist Yorgan is joined by drummer Mick Heberling, keyboardist Dave Sturino, trumpet player Tom Meredith, trombone player Dave Ferguson and Steve Jacob on saxophone. All of them are highly respected performers.
The set list runs from the swing era to more contemporary tunes, including works by George Benson, John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter and Grover Washington Jr.
The James Yorgan Sextet performs 6 to 10 p.m. Friday (June 18) at the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
Union Park music
Two great Chicago blues players will join forces for an outdoor show Saturday night at Union Park Tavern.
Low-reen & the Lazy Dogs and Peewee Hayes will be raising the temperature with their sizzling vocals and blues licks. The Lazy Dogs also feature Dave Morris and Bobby Sellers.
It’s been said that Low-Reen’s voice has been carefully curated by smokes and whiskey. The guitarist was mentored by legendary Delta guitarist David Honeyboy Edwards and honed her chops by sitting in with a who’s who of top Chicago blues musicians. Hayes, likewise, is a top shelf blues guitarist who has performed all over and with whomever. Together you get red hot urban blues.
Low-Reen and Pee Wee Hayes perform 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (June 19), outside at the Union Park Tavern, , 4520 Eighth Ave.
All-day music festival
This event will require a short drive but looks well worth it. “Feed Your Head on the Farm” is an all-day live music event out in Lyons, near Lake Geneva.
The music runs from 1:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. This is a BYOB events, so supply your own food, lawn chairs and whatever (within reason) makes you comfy during a nine-hour party.
The scheduled lineup includes Elements at 1:30 p.m.; Jeremiah Jams Band (jam band) at 3 p.m.; Cruisin Round (acoustic folksy blues) at 4:30 p.m.; Americana band Rust Belt at 6 p.m.; Madison-based psychedelic blues rockers Sweet Delta Dawn at 7:30 p.m.; and finishing up with the funk rock jam of Mountains on the Moon from 9 to 10:30 p.m.
If you don’t have any food at home to bring, don’t worry. Tramper’s Oak Fire Oven will be there with pizza. This is a rain or shine event. Tickets and venue information can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/feed-your-head-2021-tickets-144235306685?aff=efbeventtix.
Feed Your Head on the Farm features all-day live music Saturday (June 19) at Wise Farm in Lyons.
Jammin’ at Fusion
If you want your jam music a little closer to home, there is another option Friday night at Kenosha Fusion. Bodhicitta will be doing a Phish Tribute show. Bodhicitta is a high-energy groove band that usually melds funk, psychedelic rock, fusion and Jam. Let’s see what they hook with Phish. The show is for people 21 and older and will run you $15.
Bodhicitta performs a Phish Tribute show Friday night (June 18) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.