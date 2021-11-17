Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The wait is over. Tom O’Connor and Samantha Lopez at The Void in Downtown Racine are having their first rock concert at their new bar. O’Connor used to organize the great Bitter Fest at the bar he managed before buying McAuliffe’s on the Square and turning it into a one-of-a-kind venue.

For the Saturday show, two great rock 'n' roll bands will take the stage, Fowlmouth and Indonesian Junk.

Fowlmouth is a Kenosha "dirty, bluesy, noise rock" band with Jeff Moody (vocals), David Aiello (bass), Guy Crucianelli (guitar) and Thomas Selear (drums) performing.

Indonesian Junk is Milwaukee’s "glam punk" darling. The bands is most often compared to the late 1970s NYC sleazy underground scene, but with a modern "power pop" verve.

Fowlmouth’s Moody says his band will debut a few songs as well as putting the FM spin on Moody’s solo (d)VICES numbers. Come a little early to look around as the bar is a visual delight. Fowlmouth is up first.

Indonesian Junk and Fowlmouth perform Saturday (Nov. 20) at The Void, 213 Sixth St in Racine.

Boathouse music

The Jill Plaisted Band is just loaded up with fine local musicians, and you can catch them at The Boathouse in Kenosha Wednesday night.

Plaisted is a long-running regular on the scene. Before going solo, the honey whiskey-voiced Plaisted did some touring with Sandcarvers. Joining her are drummer Cy Costabile (too many bands to mention), Bill Robbins (also several other groups) on bass and guitarist Tom Barr (of the Barrcasters). The music is a mix of originals and hits, mostly in the soulful Americana vein. Plaisted is a very sweet and engaging performer.

Jill Plaisted Band performs starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 24) at Boathouse, 4917 Seventh Ave in Kenosha.

Wine and music

The Racine Symphony Orchestra will offer up an up-close-and-personal event Friday 19 at UnCorkt in Downtown Racine.

UnCorkt is a wine — and other tasties — bar with a very relaxed vibe. The event is called Musical Flights and features RSO musicians performing short, enjoyable chamber music programs paired with a wine tasting.

Afterward, the musicians will mingle because they enjoy wine, too. Tickets are $50 and include wine and heavy appetizers. Tickets can be purchased in advance online. Go to racinesymphony.org and scroll down to the event.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra will have its Musical Flights Friday (Nov. 19) at UnCorkt, 240 Main St. in Racine.

The Two Jims

The Two Jims will perform Friday night at Union Park Tavern in Kenosha.

Which two Jims, you ask?

That would be Chicagoland’s James Conway and local musician Jim McVeigh.

Conway is known for playing traditional Irish music on the harmonica and tin whistle. He also plays guitar and bodhran and performs some folk and country blues. It’s not too traditional, though he can bring it.

McVeigh is a regular performer at everything from Open Mics to big-time Irish festivals. As a side note, McVeigh is also the author of the "Farty McFee" children’s book Series. (Thank you, Tom O’Connor, for giving me that little nugget of information.)

The Two Jims — Jim McVeigh and James Conway — perform Friday night (Nov. 19) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Brent Mitchell in Racine

One of the country’s top songwriters lives right in our midst and will perform Friday 19 at Taste of Soul in Racine.

Brent Mitchell is a super talented songwriter, singer, guitarist, storyteller and performer. The story telling makes special sense as Mitchell is a recent Poet Laureate. Additionally, he holds a Grammy listing for his song “Hand of God,” a spot on PBS’s Music Café and three songs on the soundtrack of the movie "Partners in Crime."

He has shared stages with many top country, Americana and blues acts throughout the U.S., Mexico and the United Kingdom. Here, too. Mitchell performs 6:30 to 8:30 Friday night, opening for Chicken Grease, performing from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Brent Mitchell performs Friday (Nov. 19) at Taste of Soul, 501 Sixth St. in Racine.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

