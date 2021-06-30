Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

As long as it will be a long holiday weekend, why not start on Thursday night at Public Craft Brewing Co and catch their solo artist showcase? Seven acts, no cover and great beer — how can you go wrong?
Held up on the new Platform performing space, the acts are Kim Banis, who specializes in indie acoustic rock with underlying punk influences; the engaging indie folk of Brittany Lumley; Earthmother guitarist Josy Rosales; the “hellbilly” mischief of Johnny Rotten Paycheck; the “turning grit into great” Josey Spoons; and the wild mix of doom, blues, folk and raw nerve endings of Old Wolves. My favorite artist description is provided by Jolly Jackson, who describes his shows as, “Sadness and grief, soulful absurdism. Whether clowns make you laugh or cry, you don’t wanna miss this circus.” So, the cover must be $10 or more, right? Nope, no cover.
Seven different acts will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday (July 1) at Public Craft Brewing Co. in Downtown Kenosha, 628 58th St.
One-man show
Daniel Thompson is one talented man. He is a writer, photographer and the man behind the music project Daniel and his 3 A.M. Saints. The man sings his heart out and is as authentic as it gets.
He will bring a two-part, three-hour set to Rustic Road Brewing Co Saturday night. Set No. 1 will feature Thompson’s storytelling “Loves of Joe Monroe” pieces. After the break, expect almost anything, including ‘90s covers, soul and “whatever else pops in my head.”
Trust me, a whole lot of interesting things pop into that head.
Daniel and His 3 A.M. Saints will perform 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday (July 3) at Rustic Road Brewing Co, 5706 Sixth Ave.
Friday night show
Coins Sports Bar has a pretty big show set for Friday night. Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers will perform at the popular 52nd Street venue. The obvious first thing to write is that Ade did very well a couple years back on “The Voice,” with judges fighting to work with her. The better thing to mention is that she and the Well-Known Strangers are very good at what they do. They are also great people who care deeply about giving the audience an enjoyable performance they will remember.
Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers perform Friday night (July 2) at Coins, 1714 52nd St.
Four days of live music
Union Park Tavern is not holding back at all this holiday weekend with the live music. There will be live music every night starting tonight and continuing right through Sunday night.
Pat Garrett’s Pick ‘N Pull Open Mic starts at 8 tonight (July 1). The wonderful Americana of Sipos and Young Band is an early (6 to 9 p.m.) show outside in the Beer Garden Friday (July 2). You can get your fill of “Bayou Boogie” on Saturday (July 3) with The Cajun Strangers. Finally, on Sunday (July 4) Cy’s Piano Jams is inside from 4 to 7 p.m., and the classic rock of Speedrail is from 5 to 9 p.m., outside in the Beer Garden. Ooh, aahh indeed.
Enjoy live music all weekend, from Thursday through Sunday (July 1-4) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Be careful out there!
Please be safe with fireworks and even safer with driving this weekend. We want to see you out and about (and not missing any body parts) next weekend.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.