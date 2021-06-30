Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

As long as it will be a long holiday weekend, why not start on Thursday night at Public Craft Brewing Co and catch their solo artist showcase? Seven acts, no cover and great beer — how can you go wrong?

Held up on the new Platform performing space, the acts are Kim Banis, who specializes in indie acoustic rock with underlying punk influences; the engaging indie folk of Brittany Lumley; Earthmother guitarist Josy Rosales; the “hellbilly” mischief of Johnny Rotten Paycheck; the “turning grit into great” Josey Spoons; and the wild mix of doom, blues, folk and raw nerve endings of Old Wolves. My favorite artist description is provided by Jolly Jackson, who describes his shows as, “Sadness and grief, soulful absurdism. Whether clowns make you laugh or cry, you don’t wanna miss this circus.” So, the cover must be $10 or more, right? Nope, no cover.

Seven different acts will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday (July 1) at Public Craft Brewing Co. in Downtown Kenosha, 628 58th St.

One-man show