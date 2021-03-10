Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out.
Stay safe.
Downtown rooftop concert
Toward the end of their career, The Beatles performed an unannounced live set on the rooftop of their Apple label headquarters. It lasted just over 40 minutes before the police asked them to turn it down.
In that spirit, Lunde will perform a rooftop concert just after noon Saturday on top of the Kenosha Creative Space building. Hopefully, the police won’t tell them to turn down the music and the band won’t break up in a year.
The pop rock band, which usually performs its own tunes, will play a variety of songs from the post-touring Beatles catalog. Songs from the 1969 rooftop concert include “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” “Dig a Pony” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” There are plenty more to choose from, too.
Live on the Roof! will also have other musicians joining Lunde, including Ivy Ford. There will be a variety of vantage points so you can spread out.
Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit group committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations. This is one of those events.
Lunde Live on the Roof! starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (March 13) on the rooftop of Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Live stream jazz concert
Many local jazz musicians got their start under the tutelage of Curt Hanrahan. The saxophone player has been a constant on the scene for decades and is active with the Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra. That group is reaching out to students with a live stream performance Saturday.
Made possible because of the Summerfest “Let the Music Play” grant, the session gives music students and the public an insider view into the how the jazz orchestra prepares for a performance of new and original material.
The core of the MJO is Hanrahan, his brother, Warren, and his son, Tim. Just a short list of the luminaries Hanrahan has worked with includes Tony Bennett, Cab Calloway, the Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, Harry Connick Jr., the Arturo Sandoval Big Band, Manhattan Transfer, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Doc Severinsen, Frank Sinatra Jr. and Ray Charles. Yeah, that.
The March 13 live stream, “New Music for New Beginnings,” is a live stream rehearsal and recording from 2 to 5 p.m., followed by a 6 to 7 p.m. concert at Suburban Bourbon in Muskego. The event will produce new recordings, available for purchase and download. The link is https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kJqNRNnCD1U&feature=youtu.be.
The Milwaukee Jazz Orchestra will perform a live stream starting at 2 p.m. Saturday (March 13).
CD release show
Kenosha’s horror punk/kill pop band Slaughter Party will have a CD release show Saturday night at George’s Tavern in Racine. They will be joined by Sunshine Menace and VenganzA.
The group’s new EP, “Behind the Wheel,” is a five-song collection of many different elements that make rock ‘n’ roll great. They’ve got the fast propulsive drumming of heavy music, the punk vocals and the chunky guitar of power pop and rock. Basically, they’re fun.
The new CD, along with new shirts and other merchandise, will be available at the show.
The concert is in-person; however, the venue will be enforcing strict guidelines for mask wearing (when you’re not seated) and a 50-person capacity to allow for social distancing and the personal safety of both staff and friends to attend. Please be respectful.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; admission is $5. The music will start promptly at 8 p.m. with VenganzA; Sunshine Menace at 9 p.m.; and Slaughter Party starting at 10 p.m.
Slaughter Party will have their EP Release Party for “Behind The Wheel” starting at 8 Saturday night (March 13) at George’s Tavern,1201 N. Main St in Racine, just north of the Main Street Bridge.
Irish music
Remember listening to Irish music last year on St. Patrick’s Day in the bars? Me neither. That was the start of the big shutdown.
This year, you can start celebrating a bit early with a Saturday show at Union Park Tavern featuring James Conway and Jim McVeigh. They are both highly respected performers of traditional Irish music. They will be dealing a lot of good Craic. Don’t worry, it means fun and party, often with music.
If you want to do the actual St. Paddy’s Day party, you can catch Americana band The Roundabouts at Union Park Tavern Wednesday (March 17) from 7 to 10 p.m. UPT will be serving corned beef and cabbage along with other traditional Irish drinks, dishes and desserts on both dates.
James Conway and Jim McVeigh perform 8 to 11 Saturday night, and The Roundabouts perform 7 to 10 Wednesday night at Union Park Tavern, 4620 Eighth Ave.
Irish music II
It’s not surprising that Matt Meyer is playing out, and he has a bunch of shows this coming week. One in particular should be fierce. Meyer will be performing starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Captain Mike’s with a talented group of friends in Mick Kelly, Shawn Drake and Norm Pratt.
Matt Meyer, Mick Kelly, Shawn Drake and Norm Pratt perform starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday (March 17) at Captain Mike’s, 5118 Sixth Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.