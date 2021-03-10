Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out.

Stay safe.

Downtown rooftop concert

Toward the end of their career, The Beatles performed an unannounced live set on the rooftop of their Apple label headquarters. It lasted just over 40 minutes before the police asked them to turn it down.

In that spirit, Lunde will perform a rooftop concert just after noon Saturday on top of the Kenosha Creative Space building. Hopefully, the police won’t tell them to turn down the music and the band won’t break up in a year.

The pop rock band, which usually performs its own tunes, will play a variety of songs from the post-touring Beatles catalog. Songs from the 1969 rooftop concert include “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got a Feeling,” “One After 909,” “Dig a Pony” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” There are plenty more to choose from, too.

Live on the Roof! will also have other musicians joining Lunde, including Ivy Ford. There will be a variety of vantage points so you can spread out.