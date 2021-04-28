Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
Lunde show
Some bands achieve a connection through a lot of work and nurturing the process. For others, it is a natural thing. For Kenosha rock band Lunde, it is a bit of both.
Cousins Jeremiah Lunde and Nate Uhrich found they were both kin and kindred musical spirits back in 2018 after chatting about music. The common likes are varied, including Tame Impala, Bob Dylan, Oasis and, hmm, Twin Peaks. They are joined by Joshua Janiak, Evan Steidtman and Logan Haller. The result is a vintage sound with modern sensibilities. Deep down though, its all really about connecting. Lunde members say the group wants to have a great time and make every project a positive and special experience for everyone involved. That includes you, audience.
Lunde will perform starting at 6 p.m. Saturday (May 1) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Getting creative
There is almost always something cool happening over at Kenosha Creative Space, often with live music. They have a couple of events coming up over the next week. April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, and the Space and Women and Children’s Horizons will host the online event Harmonies of Hope Friday (April 30) at 7 p.m. Special musical guest is Ivy Ford. Join in at the Facebook Live stream of Women and Children’s Horizons Kenosha to celebrate the strength and courage of sexual assault survivors. For more information, call 262-656-3500 or coordinatorsa@wchkenosha.org.
Next Wednesday is, of course, Cinco de Mayo. You can celebrate in style at Kenosha Creative Space’s Salsa and Tacos — Dancing and Food. The Pop-Up Latin experience will bring together music, dancing and great food. The yumminess will be provided by Chef David “Little Bear” Martinez, along with Binanti’s Catered Events. Cocktails will be available. The dancing will be hosted by Erica Ness. Laurentiu Sarbu will be DJing.
The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 5. There is no cover charge, but The Space is suggesting a $5 donation. Feel free to toss in more. Food and beverages must be purchased separately. Come early; a limited capacity will be enforced. Kenosha Creative Space is located at 624 57th St.
Bella Cain unplugs
You’ve got to love our local breweries. Not only do they make excellent craft beers, but they all also bring in some great live music. Kenosha Brewing Co. will play host Friday night 30 to Bella Cain.
Even if you’ve seen and heard the country and hits band multiple times before, this show should be different. Bella Cain will be performing unplugged. The popular band has performed all over the place, but never here. I haven’t seen the place yet, but apparently local monks perfected their brewing chops — and hops — at this same spot 90 years ago. Something old, something new. Something rocking, something brew.
Bella Cain will perform an unplugged show Friday (April 30) at Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St.
Strutz at Duke’s
Christian Strutz is a still-in-his-teens singer/songwriter who will perform Sunday afternoon at Duke’s Country Saloon. The young man is starting to grab some ears with his heartfelt lyrics and original melodies. Not planted in any one style, Strutz performs a variety of different types of indie, alt rock and pop songs. He is also able to deliver hits that you already know and love.
Christian Strutz performs 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday (May 2) at Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St.
Anniversary bash
Sure, we have some really fine craft breweries in town. Sometimes though, you just want to take a short road trip to see how the others do it. That’s where Harbor Brewing Co comes into play when they celebrate their three-year anniversary with live music and a pig roast. What kind of beer goes great with live music and a pig roast? All of them! The music will be provided by The Unusual Suspects and Joey Halbur.
The Unusual Suspects deliver a variety of alternative, pop and rock numbers. Expect a laid back show with some chuckles thrown in. Due to capacity limits, the brewery will be celebrating the anniversary at their Lakefront Biergarten, where everyone can be outside and maintain social distancing.
There will be an anniversary party with a pig roast and live music by Joey Halbur and The Unusual Suspects noon to 11 p.m. Saturday (May 1) at Harbor Brewing Co, 701 North Point Drive in Winthrop Harbor, Ill.
