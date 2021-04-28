Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.

Lunde show

Some bands achieve a connection through a lot of work and nurturing the process. For others, it is a natural thing. For Kenosha rock band Lunde, it is a bit of both.

Cousins Jeremiah Lunde and Nate Uhrich found they were both kin and kindred musical spirits back in 2018 after chatting about music. The common likes are varied, including Tame Impala, Bob Dylan, Oasis and, hmm, Twin Peaks. They are joined by Joshua Janiak, Evan Steidtman and Logan Haller. The result is a vintage sound with modern sensibilities. Deep down though, its all really about connecting. Lunde members say the group wants to have a great time and make every project a positive and special experience for everyone involved. That includes you, audience.

Lunde will perform starting at 6 p.m. Saturday (May 1) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

