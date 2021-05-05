Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
It is with a very sad heart that just as I am finishing this week’s column I hear that local musician Michael Gniot has passed from Covid. Mike was a real estate agent, beloved member of the band Rude Rooster and just an all around good guy. Peace to all of his friends and family.
Fusion show
I’m not sure what phase the moon will be in Friday night, but it will be a dark and spooky night over at Kenosha Fusion. Both Slaughter Party and Old Wolves are scheduled to perform at the cozy listening room.
Old Wolves is the solo project by Joe Zumpano. This isn’t the blah, same old folk music you may be used to hearing. Old Wolves grabs your attention immediately and won’t let your ears wander elsewhere. Don’t expect major key folked-up strumming. Old Wolves is nerves exposed blues and “doom folk.” I’m pretty sure there may be a ghost or two hanging around as well.
Slaughter Party combines dark lyrics with comedy in its “horror pop” sound. There’s a bit of everything in their mixed bag. Rock, Power Pop, Punk and Metal all make appearances. For this show, Slaughter Party will perform an extended set, covering the bulk of their original music catalog along with some other Hits thrown in. Admission is $7 at the door or purchase online at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/slaughter-party.
Slaughter Party and Old Wolves perform starting at 8 Friday night (May 7) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Market music
Live music is back at the HarborMarket Saturday. There will be two live acts playing from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Slot 1, located near Site 30 at 54th Street and Second Avenue, will feature the R&B and soul of Rogers Randle Jr. and Shuga Bear Thomas. Over at Slot 2, in Place de Douai near Site 104, you can hear the really incredible classical guitar music of Jamey Buencamino. Jamey usually throws in some history about the pieces he’s playing, too.
HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (May 8) on Second Avenue, between 54th and 56th streets, and the adjacent Place de Douai. The outdoor market continues Saturdays through October.
Open Mic night
There are tons of Open Mics in town, and I rarely mention any of them. I realize the talent is there, and it’s a great way to get a new artist out in front of a crowd or for an established artist to try out new material.
That said, I usually skip over them in this column.
This is a bit different, however.
For decades, Mark Paffrath has been hosting Open Mics, most notably at tg’s for quite a while and the past few years at Union Park Tavern. The pandemic threw a bit of a wrench into the works and for 56 weeks, Paffrath ran a Virtual Open Mic.
Starting April 28, the Open Mic moved back inside at Union Park Tavern. Music time is 8 to 11 p.m. every Wednesday.
Paffrath is a very talented artist, having toured around the world and received WAMI awards. He is also a very friendly and engaging personality, which puts new performers at ease.
Ending the virtual version of the Open Mics gives Paffrath mixed feelings. “We had a great run of 56 weeks with the virtual Open Mic,” he said. “Ending it was very bittersweet. A real community had developed, and everyone was sad to see it go, including me. I hope to still do an occasional live stream as the response was tremendous.” Paffrath also said they plan to stream the in-person live Open Mic every Wednesday.
Mark Paffrath hosts the Union Park Tavern Open Mic from 8 to 11 every Wednesday night at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Art and music
Here is another way to support your local musicians. Quite a few of them are also very talented artists in the visual medium. One of those is Jim Namio. Not only can he croon like Frank Sinatra, he can also throw together a pretty good painting.
Namio is the May Feature Artist at Kenosha Fusion. Take a look. Buy something. Hear him next weekend.
On the flip side of that, check out visual artist Dove Paige Anthony’s music alter ego, Dead Language Decoder. She has been posting a lot of mixed media numbers on the Dead Language Decoder YouTube channel. It is a surreal mix of flowing visuals and sound montages.
Kenosha Fusion is located at 5014 Seventh Ave.
