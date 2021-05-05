Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.

It is with a very sad heart that just as I am finishing this week’s column I hear that local musician Michael Gniot has passed from Covid. Mike was a real estate agent, beloved member of the band Rude Rooster and just an all around good guy. Peace to all of his friends and family.

Fusion show

I’m not sure what phase the moon will be in Friday night, but it will be a dark and spooky night over at Kenosha Fusion. Both Slaughter Party and Old Wolves are scheduled to perform at the cozy listening room.

Old Wolves is the solo project by Joe Zumpano. This isn’t the blah, same old folk music you may be used to hearing. Old Wolves grabs your attention immediately and won’t let your ears wander elsewhere. Don’t expect major key folked-up strumming. Old Wolves is nerves exposed blues and “doom folk.” I’m pretty sure there may be a ghost or two hanging around as well.