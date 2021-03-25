Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
There will be a big Kenosha City Tavern League Benefit Concert most of the day Sunday at two area bars.
There will be seven performances at Coins Sports Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m and six more at Duke’s Country Saloon from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Kenosha City Tavern League fights for the rights and well-being of bar and restaurant owners as well as their vendors, employees and patrons and last year fought against changes to the Kenosha Cabaret License and were successful in getting the original proposal changed. Admission is $7 which includes the cover charge for both venues, free domestic draft beer and free food at both Coins Sports Bar and Duke’s Country Saloon as well as a free shuttle between both venues during the benefit. Acts, in order at Coins, are Brecken Miles, Matt Meyer, Stu the Piano Guy, John and Brad Duo, Eric Barbieri, 89 MOJO and The Unusual Suspects. At Duke’s, the lineup in order is Kat, Ronnie Nyles, Billy Garner, Liam Nugent, Rotten Bros and Hwy 94.
Kenosha City Tavern League Benefit runs 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St., and Duke’s Country Saloon, 2324 18th St.
Rogers Randle Jr. in concert Friday
One of the really good guys on the local music scene for a long time is Rogers Randle Jr. Rogers Randle & Friends will perform Friday, at Union Park Tavern. As well as a top of the bill performer, the tenor sax player is also a first call side man for many other groups’ shows. Some of the area names Randle Jr. has been associated with include Rogers Randle Jr. & Company Band, The Randle/Thomas Connection, Kirk Kimminga and, of course, The Real Deal. With Rogers Randle Jr. & Friends you are going to get a bunch of musicians who have chops and know how to deliver a party. The music will mainly fall into the genres of R&B, Soul, Smooth Jazz, Blues and a bit of Funk.
Rogers Randle & Friends will perform Friday at Union Park Tavern, 4520 8th Ave.
Classic rock by The Affordables
OK, fans of classic rock. How much would you pay to hear Elton John? How about Billy Joel? Let’s make it Affordable. As in The Affordables. Sure, its not the Rocket Man or the Piano Man, but it is a lot of great tunes that this local favorite plays. And you only have to travel to Rustic Road Brewing Co. to hear it Saturday. The Affordables band members — Adam Kohlmeier, Travis Robinson, John Kapellusch and Eric Antrim — call the act The Billy Joel/Elton John Experience. The performance will include songs from those two music giants’ playlists and many more.
The Affordables will perform Saturday at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 6th Ave.
Big Mak is back
You’ve heard it before, but Big Mak is back. “Yes, that line forms on the right, babe, Now that Mackie’s back in town.” (lyrics from Mack The Knife by Bertolt Brecht). The Big Mak here is multidisciplinary guitarist Bruce Mak whose Bruce Mak Trio will perform Saturday at Sazzy B. Caribbean, Flamenco and Brazilian spiced Jazz is the specialty of the band. Bassist Joe Olson and drummer Thomas Selear are also very skilled and versatile players so the sound can go in a lot of different directions.
Bruce Mak Trio will perform 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Sazzy B, 5623 6th Ave.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.