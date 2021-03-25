Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

There will be seven performances at Coins Sports Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m and six more at Duke’s Country Saloon from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Kenosha City Tavern League fights for the rights and well-being of bar and restaurant owners as well as their vendors, employees and patrons and last year fought against changes to the Kenosha Cabaret License and were successful in getting the original proposal changed. Admission is $7 which includes the cover charge for both venues, free domestic draft beer and free food at both Coins Sports Bar and Duke’s Country Saloon as well as a free shuttle between both venues during the benefit. Acts, in order at Coins, are Brecken Miles, Matt Meyer, Stu the Piano Guy, John and Brad Duo, Eric Barbieri, 89 MOJO and The Unusual Suspects. At Duke’s, the lineup in order is Kat, Ronnie Nyles, Billy Garner, Liam Nugent, Rotten Bros and Hwy 94.