Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Latin Vibes Night

What to do after an all-day frenzy of Black Friday shopping or couch sitting watching football?

Many folks will stay on the couch and then stumble to bed. This is NOT for you, however. I suggest some pounding music and rump rattling dancing.

Coins Sports Bar in Kenosha is hosting another Latin Vibes Night event on Friday night. Four top area DJs will represent and for the boogie impaired, Erica Ness will give Bachata dance lessons. The artists performing are DJ Diego Lobo, DJ Rino, DJ Casper and DJ Loboz. The music falls within the Latin music umbrella, with some Reggaeton, Bachata, hip hop, Guaracha, freestyle, house music and more.

Latin Vibes Night is Friday, Nov. 26, at Coins Sports Bar, 1415 52nd St. in Kenosha.

Music at George’s

George’s Tavern in Racine has a couple of good back-to-back shows this weekend. Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane is the performer Friday night. On Saturday, the music will come courtesy of Blues Disciples.

Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane is a “nouveau outlaw” country act throwing together hits by the likes of Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, mixed in with their own original tunes.

Blues Disciples started by honoring their Chicago electric blues influences, adding in touches of Wisconsin blues greats like Jim Liban and Billy Flynn. Keep in mind Jim Liban and Short Stuff played here. Yaaa, history.

Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane will perform Friday, Nov. 26, and Blues Disciples will perform Saturday, Nov. 27, at George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St in Racine.

Union Park Tavern shows

Union Park Tavern is also having a great one-two punch of live music this weekend. The Roundabouts will be there Friday. Then Spirit Shakers will rattle the rafters Saturday.

The Roundabouts feature a who’s who of local musicians, with Rick Branch, Terry Peterson, Chris Sipos and Bill Taylor, that covers a wide swath of Americana and classic rock.

The group Spirit Shakers is the new “who’s who” of local music makers, with Maxwell Melendrez on drums, Oscar Mercadillo on lead guitar, Eli Eastridge on bass guitar and Malcolm Wright on rhythm guitar and vocals. They also fall loosely under the Americana umbrella with forays into folk, rock and alternative with a lot of energy.

The Roundabouts will perform Friday, Nov. 26, at Union Park Tavern, and Spirit Shakers will perform Saturday, Nov. 27, also at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

House concerts

This one you might want to get a jump on, because audiences will be limited in size.

“Jack and Jill” are hosting house concerts Dec. 3-5 at their home in Racine.

Jack Grassel is one of the country’s most talented guitarists. His wife, Jill Jensen, is a recognized spokesperson as well as a singer with an engaging delivery and personality.

The performances will run two hours: 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. They will play from the fireplace hearth in their 1939 home rather than inside a noisy bar. The couple will lay out an array of wine, beer, hot spiced cider, soft drinks, coffee, snacks, fruit and veggies, and home baked goodies from their dining room before the concerts and at intermission.

In consideration of others, you must be fully COVID-19 vaccinated to attend. There are 22 seats at $25 per person available for each concert. Prepaid reservations are required. Call 262-552-4012 or email jackandjilljazz@gmail.com to reserve your seats, discuss payment options and get directions.

Jack and Jill will perform from their Racine home on Dec. 3-5.

Musical theater

Black 47’s front man Larry Kirwan is a longtime friend, and he asked me to reach out to southeastern Wisconsin fans and ask them to check out his Broadway bound show “Paradise Square” at the Nederlander Theater in Chicago.

It slipped my mind, and I’m hoping there might still be some tickets available.

The musical is set in the mid-19th century and is a melting pot love story, set during the ethnic and racial tensions of the Civil War-era in the Five Points neighborhood of New York.

The show runs through Dec. 5 with ticket information at broadwayinchicago.com.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

