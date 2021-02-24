Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Editor’s note: Because COVID-19 concerns can cause last-minute changes, please make sure to double check with the band or venue before heading out. Stay safe.
Fusion shows
Kenosha Fusion is back to doing more regular live music and will host two pretty nice shows this weekend.
First up on Friday is Old Brown Shoes. This show will be just Danny Crucianelli without the band. An intelligent and tasteful songwriter and performer, Old Brown Shoes performs songs of love lost, alcohol, strange occurrences and getting old. It’s blues with soul and the songs of life. Admission is $7.
Saturday night will feature Cat’s Meow. Fronted by Jill Zgorzelski, Cat’s Meow is a modernized early rock ‘n’ roll quartet that throws some love to B sides of rocking music from the 1950s era with some newer stuff to shake that rattle and roll.
Zgorzelski has a performance range that can hit Johnny Cash and Wanda Jackson with a whole lot more. The band’s chops and versatility let the show swing to jazz and rockabilly as needed. This show is also $7, with doors opening at 8 p.m. and the music starting at 9 p.m. Masks are required. Both shows will be in the venue with limited audience and live streamed.
Old Brown Shoes performs starting at 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Friday night (Feb. 26) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave. The Cat’s Meow performs 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) Saturday (Feb. 27) at Fusion.
Sunday streaming show
How would you like to hear one of Milwaukee’s top acts without leaving your house? You can do that 6 p.m. Sunday with the streaming concert of Klassik. This is the first show in “The Ring Live Music Milwaukee” series, which will stream on the final Sunday of every month.
The series is the brainchild of Brew City music legend Paul Kneevers.
Klassik is a multi-instrumentalist rapper, soul singing storyteller. The musician/producer is the subject of the upcoming book “The Milwaukeean.” Klassik is much more than an emcee spitting out verses as he incorporates soul, jazz and house music into the mix as well. This should be a high-quality streaming experience because Kneevers is an award-winning engineer and producer. You can find the stream on the Facebook Live of “The Ring” and also on YouTube.
“The Ring Live” will premiere 6 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 28) with a performane by Klassik. You can find the livestream at https://fb.me/e/1VNjkh4LM
Old-school show
There is a lot of great music being written and performed these days, so you “long in the tooth” music lovers should get out there and search for it. That said, you younger folks should give older music a chance, too.
One place to start is Tim Dollmeyer, performing Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co. Dollmeyer is a crooner in the old-school tradition of the Rat Pack. (You can look it up later.) We’re talking about Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and similar acts. Very fun stuff. Liam Maxwell is also on the bill. According to Dollmeyer, he does material along the lines of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.
Tim Dollmeyer and Liam Maxwell will perform starting at 8 Saturday night (Feb. 27) at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.
Baas and Rae
Have you ever been out to East Troy other than for a show at Alpine Valley? It’s not that long of a drive, and you can catch Mykal Baas and Georgia Rae Saturday at the Hive Taproom.
You may have come across the two as part of the eclectic and fun group Lunar Lizard. Baas is a fresh singer, guitarist and songwriter whose influences hit on a wide array of styles and artists including The Grateful Dead, The Band, The Dead Kennedys, Neil Young, Soundgarden, Blind Melon and Green Day to name a bunch. He takes the best of each and makes it his own. Rae is the master funky fiddler who loops together many parts to create a fun and sometimes jaw dropping whole. These two are redefining what a duo can be.
Georgia Rae and Mykal Baas perform at The Hive Taproom in East Troy from 6 to 9 Friday night (Feb. 27). The taproom is located at W2463 County Road ES in East Troy.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.