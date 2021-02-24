Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

There is a lot of great music being written and performed these days, so you “long in the tooth” music lovers should get out there and search for it. That said, you younger folks should give older music a chance, too.

One place to start is Tim Dollmeyer, performing Saturday night at Rustic Road Brewing Co. Dollmeyer is a crooner in the old-school tradition of the Rat Pack. (You can look it up later.) We’re talking about Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and similar acts. Very fun stuff. Liam Maxwell is also on the bill. According to Dollmeyer, he does material along the lines of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen.

Tim Dollmeyer and Liam Maxwell will perform starting at 8 Saturday night (Feb. 27) at Rustic Road Brewing Co., 5706 Sixth Ave.

Baas and Rae

Have you ever been out to East Troy other than for a show at Alpine Valley? It’s not that long of a drive, and you can catch Mykal Baas and Georgia Rae Saturday at the Hive Taproom.