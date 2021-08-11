Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

Union Park Tavern

Let me throw a few names your way and see if you can guess who is performing Saturday night at Union Park Tavern.

Let’s start with Richard Cranium. How about Toma? Maybe Vardo? Last clue is “SuperChad.” Yes, the one and only Chad Canfield is back in town and will be joined by some pretty talented openers. Canfield will serve up an all-originals set of songs by the aforementioned bands. Those Richard Cranium songs haven’t been played out since 2013. This will be an evening of very eclectic music.

Indigo Canyon will start things off at 6 p.m. on the patio. Rusty Chicken is also on the bill.

Music with Chad Canfield and friends starts at 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 14) with Indigo Canyon, then SuperChad about 9 p.m., at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Fair music

The Kenosha County Fair kicks off Wednesday with quite the rocking lineup. Saving Abel, Royal Bliss, The Almas, Plush and Day Rollers are all scheduled to perform on the Creek Side Stage. Pretty great way to kick off a party.