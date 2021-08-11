Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

The third — and final concert — in the Pike River Benefit Concert Series is happening Friday night at Hawthorn Hollow.
The series showcases great area music in a beautiful setting to raise funds for Hawthorn Hollow’s educational programs.
Sweet Sheiks will be performing at the finale.
The group puts an up-to-date stamp on music from, and inspired by, the sounds of the first third of the 20th century. Don’t turn up your noses, folks. With this band, guitar, saw, washboard, violin, banjo, clarinet and tuba can really get you up and moving. Jazz, blues and early American classics get a new life and whimsy breathed into them. This isn’t “old folks” music. This is “vintage nouveau.” Admission is $10 at the venue, CASH ONLY.
The Pike River Benefit Concert Series featuring Sweet Sheiks is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday (Aug. 13) at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.
Movie and music
We’ve all heard about a date consisting of dinner and a movie. Here’s a twist: On Saturday, you can have a music date with a movie about touring and a live concert at Fusion.
The movie is “Why Am I Doing This.” The concert will be by Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends.
The film is about touring musicians who don’t care if they make it in the music business and the hardships they face. Informative and fun, the documentary spotlights musicians talking about their experiences, including Steve Albini, members of Bottomless Pit, the Bismarck and the Melvins — and the live music part of the evening, Conan Neutron. Conan’s band performs great indie rock.
“Movie and a Band” starts at 8 Saturday night (Aug. 14) at Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
ArtMarket music
You know what would look great on your wall at home? Original art pieces by Kenosha artists. Just head over to Union Park on Sunday.
Every third Sunday of the month, through September, the art market is in the park, playing host to many local artists nestled among the trees. There will be fine art, jewelry, pottery and whatever else those folks can think up in their crafty minds.
Add in some live music, and you have a great start to your day. Local favorite Tamara Vendetta will play some of her original music along with familiar hits. She performs from 10 a.m. to noon in the park.
The Kenosha ArtMarket, with live music by Tamara Vendetta, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 15) in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.
Union Park Tavern
Let me throw a few names your way and see if you can guess who is performing Saturday night at Union Park Tavern.
Let’s start with Richard Cranium. How about Toma? Maybe Vardo? Last clue is “SuperChad.” Yes, the one and only Chad Canfield is back in town and will be joined by some pretty talented openers. Canfield will serve up an all-originals set of songs by the aforementioned bands. Those Richard Cranium songs haven’t been played out since 2013. This will be an evening of very eclectic music.
Indigo Canyon will start things off at 6 p.m. on the patio. Rusty Chicken is also on the bill.
Music with Chad Canfield and friends starts at 6 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 14) with Indigo Canyon, then SuperChad about 9 p.m., at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Fair music
The Kenosha County Fair kicks off Wednesday with quite the rocking lineup. Saving Abel, Royal Bliss, The Almas, Plush and Day Rollers are all scheduled to perform on the Creek Side Stage. Pretty great way to kick off a party.
Of course, there will be plenty of activities and fair foods to be found. I’ll have more on the rest of the fair’s weekend (Aug. 20-21) in next week’s column. Click on www.kenoshacofair.com for all things fair-related.
The Kenosha County Fair starts Wednesday (Aug. 18) at Kenosha County Fair Grounds, 30820 111th St in Wilmot.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.