Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

When Paddys put their minds to something, it can turn out pretty great. Or, in this case, giant. The annual “Giant Paddy-O’s Show” is Saturday.
As usual, plenty of bands will perform, starting at 3 p.m. There will also be a lot of visual artists on hand. Truly great.
As for the music, scheduled performers include Ghost Machines (alternative hip hop), Little Couch Band (not afraid to be called Lady Tenacious D), Cheap Sleaze (fast, melodic early punkish) Fowl Mouth (indie), Artie Do Good (indie original jazz) and Dropping Daisies (indie rock).
As for the visual artists displaying and selling their creations, it’s a great bunch including Lissa Bujniewicz, Jill Zgorzelski, Dove Paige Anthony, Michelle Ranee, Kelly Meyer, Como Creations, Elasia’s Gifts, Nothings Wrong Here! Studio, Carly Anne Ravnikar and Cole Stout. Listen to some art and buy some art. C’mon, it’s a giant party.
The Giant Paddy-O’s Show starts 3 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) at Paddy-O’s, 5022 Seventh Ave.
Art and music
As the summer winds down, the outdoor bugs get a bit less buggy. That means that Saturday is a great time for the Hawthorn Hollow Walk in the Woods Art Fair. More than 50 artists will display their work along the wooded trails and gardens of Hawthorn Hollow. There will also be face painting, food and beverages for sale and a silent auction. A $10 donation per vehicle is requested.
To top it off, you can hear live music by Mark Paffrath (11 a.m.), Rusty Horse (noon) and Wattle & Daub (1:30 p.m.) in the Amphitheater and Chris Thelen playing periodically during the day between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Hawthorn Hollow’s Walk in the Woods Art Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.
A crooner show
Are you one of those folks who want to hear some live music but just don’t understand what all those damn kids are listening to? Then the Saturday Tim Dollmeyer show at Rustic Road Brewing might be your jam. You see, Dollmeyer is a self proclaimed crooner, singing songs from the Great American Songbook made famous by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darrin and Nat King Cole to name a few.
Liam Maxwell will be joining Dollmeyer for this one. Are you one of “those damn kids”? You’ll probably enjoy the show as well.
Tim Dollmeyer and Liam Maxwell will perform Saturday (Sept. 11) at Rustic Road Brewing, 5706 Sixth Ave.
Big band show
Another big band is returning to live shows with a Wednesday outing at Fusion. And when I say big band, I mean both figuratively and literally. The Southport Sound, led by trumpeter John Sorensen, is an all star big band.
The 11-member combo specializes in big band style jazz, Latin and some rock suitable for dancing. If you have to work early the next day, no worries. The performance is 7 to 9 p.m. There is no cover charge for this show.
The Southport Sound performs starting at 7 Wednesday night (Sept. 15) at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 Seventh Ave.
Union Tavern tunes
There is a whole lot of live music happening at Union Park Tavern Saturday, both in the afternoon and early evening.
From 2 to 5 p.m., there state Rep. Tod Ohnstad (D-Kenosha) hosts his annual fundraiser. Yves Francois will be performing his musical gumbo as part of that event at 3 p.m. Then in the evening, starting at 6 p.m., you can catch Chicago’s Lollygagger along with our own rockers Donoma out in the Biergarten.
Yves Francois will perform at 3 p.m., then Lollygagger, followed by Donoma starting 6 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 11) at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.
Summerfest picks
We want you to hang around Kenosha for your music entertainment, but realize that many of you will head up to Milwaukee for Summerfest. I worked there 15 years as a major stage manager and four additional years as a published concert pit photographer.
While not necessarily an expert, I do have some ideas on what’s good.
Here are some of my picks for this weekend: On Thursday (Sept. 9), check out the Righteous Babe Records head Ani DiFranco, performing at 8 p.m. at my old stage, Johnson Controls. On Friday (Sept. 10), go the local route with Trapper Schoepp, performing at 8 p.m. at the Miller Oasis. The very intelligent songwriter and world traveler even shares a songwriting credit and publishing with Bob Dylan.
Finish out the weekend with an 8 p.m. performance Saturday (Sept. 11) by Tank and the Bangas at the Johnson Controls Stage. I’ve never caught them live but hear they are one of the best live shows on the planet, where jazz meets hip-hop, soul meets rock and funk underlies everything.
If you go to Summerfest, remember to bring your vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID test. Hey, it’s the rules. All the big fests are doing this. For more information, go to www.summerfest.com.
That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.