Local music: Columnist Paddy Fineran reports on upcoming live shows

While not necessarily an expert, I do have some ideas on what’s good.

Here are some of my picks for this weekend: On Thursday (Sept. 9), check out the Righteous Babe Records head Ani DiFranco, performing at 8 p.m. at my old stage, Johnson Controls. On Friday (Sept. 10), go the local route with Trapper Schoepp, performing at 8 p.m. at the Miller Oasis. The very intelligent songwriter and world traveler even shares a songwriting credit and publishing with Bob Dylan.

Finish out the weekend with an 8 p.m. performance Saturday (Sept. 11) by Tank and the Bangas at the Johnson Controls Stage. I’ve never caught them live but hear they are one of the best live shows on the planet, where jazz meets hip-hop, soul meets rock and funk underlies everything.

If you go to Summerfest, remember to bring your vaccination card or proof of a recent negative COVID test. Hey, it’s the rules. All the big fests are doing this. For more information, go to www.summerfest.com.

That’s it for this week. Bands, artists and venues, please send me your gig listings, event posts, bios, Facebook event invites or anything else you think might be useful to me to write you up. Email me at pjfineran@gmail.com.

